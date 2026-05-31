Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is determined to seal a deal for Yan Diomande before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer and make the RB Leipzig winger the first signing of Andoni Iraola, who looks set to replace Arne Slot as the manager at Anfield, according to a report.

With Slot getting sacked by Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), on Saturday, the focus is now on hiring a replacement for the Dutchman.

Andoni Iraola is the firm favourite to become the new Liverpool manager, with the Spaniard leaving Bournemouth this summer.

Iraola has reportedly rejected Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen so that he can become the new Liverpool manager.

It has been claimed that Iraola ‘has decided’ that he will take charge of Liverpool.

Liverpool want Yan Diomande deal done ASAP

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is also aiming to sign Yan Diomande as soon as possible, according to TEAMtalk.

READ: Liverpool right to sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Liverpool want to get a deal done for the Ivory Coast international winger before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals on June 11.

Liverpool are already in talks with Diomande’s representatives, and there is a willingness on his part to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig, though, want to keep hold of Diomande and will demand at least €100million (£86.7m) for the 19-year-old.

Encouragingly for Liverpool fans, FSG are said to be ‘prepared’ to meet Leipzig’s demands and make Diomande the most expensive Ivorian player in history.

Nicolas Pepe holds that record at the moment, having cost Arsenal €80m (£72m at the time, now £69.3m) when the Premier League club signed the Ivory Coast international winger from Lille in the summer of 2019.

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Liverpool view Diomande as the perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah fell out with Slot this season and has already announced that he will leave Liverpool this summer.

Diomande is well aware of Liverpool’s interest in him and has been speaking about his future recently.

The winger said this week when asked about RB Leipzig potentially asking €150m (£130m) for him. “Yeah, I heard.

“But I don’t know if it’s going to be okay for every­one to pay that,” he said regarding his apparent high asking price.

“I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher.

“So, it was Leganes, today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

Diomande added: “So, I had trials, first in Scotland, if I remember correctly, Glasgow Rangers.

“Then at Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Olympiacos.

“They all went well on the pitch. At Chelsea, I even spoke with Mauricio Pochettino.

“But then, I don’t know what happened, it didn’t work out.

“So, after my last trial in Greece, I left my agent and told him, ‘That’s it, we’re done’.

“I called the president of Leganés and went there to sign a professional contract.

“I was still a minor, but I was approaching 18.”

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