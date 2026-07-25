RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have made ‘calls’ for the signing of Yan Diomande, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed all on the RB Leipzig winger after Real Madrid bid €100m.

Diomande may only be 19 years of age, but he’s already the world’s most in-demand winger. Liverpool bid €100m (€80m plus €20m) earlier in the window, though pulled the plug on their pursuit after Diomande signalled his intention to join PSG.

The Ivorian subsequently agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions on a five-year deal running until 2031.

However, PSG have thus far failed to strike a club-to-club agreement with Leipzig despite holding extensive talks.

That’s left the door ajar for rival suitors to pounce, of which there are many.

Real Madrid bid €100m for Yan Diomande

On Friday night, news broke of Real Madrid bidding €100m for the wide man. Their bid totalled the same as Liverpool’s prior offer, though was structured more favourably for Leipzig, comprising €90m plus €10m in add-ons.

Nevertheless, that bid has also been rejected, with Ben Jacobs claiming Leipzig want around €130m, and for most of that number to be fixed and not made up through add-ons.

He wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid’s proposal for Yan Diomande was €90m+€10m and has already been rejected.

‘Real still in talks. Leipzig want around €130m (likely fixed), and have already pointed to the fact Florentino Perez campaigned promising a €150m signing.

‘The bid is not identical to Liverpool’s last rejected offer, which was €80m+€20m.’

With Real’s offer turned down and PSG hesitating, the door remains wide open for other heavyweight clubs to stride through.

Arsenal make ‘calls’ for Yan Diomande transfer hijack

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed both Arsenal and Manchester City have made calls for Diomande’s potential signing in recent days.

However, neither club look likely to pull off a spectacular hijack, with Romano noting Diomande isn’t approving a move to the Emirates or Etihad, and neither club are going ‘all in’ like Real Madrid have by way of their bid.

Romano wrote: ‘Manchester City and Arsenal made calls for Yan Diomande over last 10 days but player’s not opening doors.

‘No bids from PL + only club going all in to face PSG is Real Madrid with first €90m plus €10m bid rejected by RB Leipzig.’

Accordingly, the battle for Diomande is boiling down to two clubs, PSG and Real Madrid.

And per Sky Germany, a second, improved bid from Real Madrid could spell disaster for PSG.

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Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated on X: ‘Real Madrid have submitted an official written bid worth €100m (€90m fixed + €10m add-ons) for Yan Diomande after Liverpool’s €100m offer. RB Leipzig have rejected it again.

‘No official bid from Paris Saint-Germain yet. Only contact between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Oliver Mintzlaff.

‘Diomande has decided to join PSG and agreed a contract until 2031, but Leipzig will only sell for an exceptional fee. €100m are not enough.

‘If Real bid again for Diomande, it will become very difficult for PSG.’

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