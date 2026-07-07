RB Leipzig superstar Yan Diomande has been told to “go to Liverpool”, while Reds expert James Pearce has revealed an update on their transfer business.

It has been widely reported for months that Liverpool‘s top priority for this summer’s transfer window is to sign two new wingers.

This is partly because of Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer, but new recruits are also required because their current wingers underperformed last season.

The Reds have already completed a deal to sign Victor Munoz, who is their second addition after Jeremy Jacquet, but they are looking to bring in another winger before this summer window closes.

Initially, Liverpool wanted to bring in Diomande, but the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast star has reportedly chosen to join PSG after an opening offer worth £86m did not come close to matching his reported £111m (130 million euros) valuation.

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However, former Liverpool star Joe Cole has argued that Diomande should “go to” the Premier League giants over PSG because they “really need him”, while the Champions League winners “don’t need anybody”.

“There are a lot of top-level wingers in world football right now, but Diomande is as good as I’ve seen; he’s so explosive,” Cole told Liverpool Echo.

“My advice to him as a young player is: don’t bother going to PSG. Go to Liverpool because if they want you and there’s a hole in the team to play, then they really need you.

“PSG don’t need anybody, but maybe his heart is set on Paris. If that’s the case and he backs himself, I’ve got no problem with that; but if Liverpool still want him, go out and convince him because I think that would be the move that suits him best.”

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James Pearce reveals update on Liverpool’s transfer plans

However, Pearce, a Liverpool correspondent for The Athletic, has not indicated that a move for Diomande is back on the table.

Pearce does state that a move for a Salah replacement ‘remains the priority’ at Liverpool, and he has named four alternatives to Diomande.

He has also pointed out that there has been an ‘acceptance’ at Liverpool that they were unlikely to do the bulk of their business until after the World Cup.

Pearce stated: ‘There was always an acceptance at Liverpool that getting most of their business done early was unrealistic this time around because of the World Cup and Iraola’s need to assess the talent he’s inherited. Pre-season starts at Kirkby on July 14.

He added: ‘PSG’s France international Bradley Barcola is admired by Liverpool, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala of Koln and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo feature on a list of possible alternatives.’

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