Yan Diomande's agents have given PSG the hurry-up to get a deal done

Yan Diomande’s mooted move to Paris Saint-Germain may not be a dead cert, as RB Leipzig are reportedly giving them the hurry-up to try and finalise a deal.

Liverpool made the first move to sign the 19-year-old over the summer but their £85m offer was swiftly rejected by the Bundesliga outfit.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid also joined the race for the winger’s signature, but as the current transfer window has progressed, it has become clear that PSG are the frontrunners.

That is because the Ivory Coast international, who impressed for his country at this summer’s World Cup, is said to favour a move to the French giants, rather than the Premier League.

And even if the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and more, outbid the Champions League holders, Diomande may resist a switch there.

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This comes weeks after RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer proclaimed that the youngster would still be at the German outfit next season.

At the end of June, he said, “Yan Diomande will play for RB Leipzig next season. And we’re not backing down from that!

“We know what we have in him. Of course, if Yan keeps this up, the time will come when we’ll help him take the next step – but not this year.”

Schafer added that the speculation surrounding the Ivorian was “primarily a recognition of his performances. Nothing more, nothing less.”

They may just be playing hard to get, though, as Bild, via Sport Witness, state that Leipzig are demanding at least €120m (£103m) for Diomande.

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However, this week, TEAMtalk reported that PSG are standing firm on their £93.5m price valuation of Diomande.

If there is no wiggle room there, that could give Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid extra optimism that they may be able to hijack a potential transfer.

Moreover, Diomande’s agents, Roc Nation, are reportedly trying to ‘persuade’ PSG to start negotiations with Leipzig, so they don’t risk another club stepping in ahead of them.

The report adds that during the World Cup, Red Bull’s Oliver Mintzlaff met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which would have been a good time to discuss this possible transfer.

PSG remain in pole position but if they are not careful and proactive enough, a Diomande deal could be put on hold.

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