€100m star ‘excited’ to join Liverpool and replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield, with a report revealing that the RB Leipzig winger is willing to make the move to Arne Slot’s side.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have ramped up their pursuit of a suitable replacement.

Salah is one of the greatest players of all time and is a Liverpool legend, and it will not be easy for FSG to find someone who can take the place of the former Chelsea attacker at Anfield.

However, Liverpool have to find someone who can replicate Salah’s goals in Arne Slot’s side, and Diomande is reportedly their top target.

It was reported on Tuesday that Liverpool have made contact with Diomande’s agents over a 2026 summer move.

Last season’s Premier League winners plan to strike an agreement with the winger’s agents before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

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Thereafter, Liverpool will enter formal talks with Leipzig, with the Reds willing to pay the €100million (£87m) transfer fee that the German club want for the 19-year-old.

Yan Diomande willing to make Liverpool move

TEAMtalk has now revealed how Diomande views a potential move to Liverpool.

The report has claimed a switch to Liverpool ‘holds genuine appeal’ for Diomande.

Agreeing on personal terms with the Reds is unlikely to be a problem, with the winger claimed to be ‘excited by the prospect of joining the Premier League giants’.

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Diomande has previously expressed his admiration for Liverpool, which will further encourage the Reds.

In January, the winger said during a live stream on Instagram: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool.

“I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Liverpool are on course to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season, which will further their case for a deal for Diomande.

Slot’s side are fifth in the league table at the moment with 55 points from 33 matches, five points above sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who have played 34 games.

The Reds will take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday,

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