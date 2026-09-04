Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has said that Liverpool could be able to sign Yankuba Minteh in the January transfer window.

Liverpool tried to sign Minteh from Premier League rivals Brighton in the summer transfer window.

Andoni Iraola’s side had two bids for the Gambia international winger turned down.

Liverpool’s initial offer for the 22-year-old was £50million. The Merseyside club subsequently made a second and improved bid of £60m for Minteh.

However, Brighton rejected both offers from Liverpool for Minteh.

READ: Gary Neville says £34m Liverpool midfielder he wanted Man Utd to sign ‘goes missing’

Brighton were looking for £70million from Liverpool for Minteh.

In the end, Liverpool decided to keep Cody Gakpo and did not sign Minteh.

However, according to Brighton manager Hurzeler, Minteh could end up at Liverpool in the middle of the season.

Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool possible in January

Hurzeler told BBC Sport about Minteh: “If the whole team is successful and the individual shines, then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window.”

The Brighton boss added: “He wears the Brighton colours, he wears the Brighton badge.

READ MORE: Carragher names two Liverpool players ‘who are never going to play’ under Iraola

“He has been with us for two years now as part of the squad.

“He has achieved great things together with the boys.

“It’s also about him now to commit.

“In the end, we always say we want to be successful as a club and then you can shine as individuals.

“That is what we have proved in the past.

“If we achieve things together, the attention will come to the individual players and that will be the case also this season.”

Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool not happening

While Liverpool could be able to sign Minteh in the middle of the season if they wanted to, Ismaila Sarr is not going to move to Anfield in January.

That’s according to Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage, who has admitted that it was the winger’s dream to join Liverpool.

Sage told BBC Sport: “Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that.

“He needs time too.

“First of all he needs to recover because he was and is injured.

“He is our player and we are happy with that.”

The Palace manager added: “He has to digest for sure because it’s a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club [Liverpool].

“He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn’t work.

“If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year.

“We know he needs time.”

Sage said when asked if Sarr could leave in January or next summer: “I don’t think (he will leave), I don’t think because all the clubs are in their season.

“We have a decision to take about the European list.”

The Palace manager added: “It’s difficult to move the team when you are in this competition.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool among clubs one injury away from disaster