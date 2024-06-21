Yaremchuk scores stunning winner for Ukraine before Arnautovic helps Austria to beat Poland

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E before Marco Arnautovic’s penalty helped Austria to a 3-1 win over Poland in Group D.

Yaremchuk brilliance gets it done for Ukraine

Ivan Schranz put Slovakia – looking to build on their shock win over Belgium – ahead early in the first half against Ukraine.

But Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level soon after the restart before Yaremchuk slotted in with 10 minutes left having superbly taken the ball over his shoulder.

Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin – brought in to replace Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, who had made a couple of costly errors in the opening 3-0 defeat by Romania – was soon tested as he saved Lukas Haraslin’s effort and then denied Schranz at point-blank range.

After Benfica number one Trubin had palmed away David Hancko’s free-kick, Slovakia made their early pressure count in the 18th minute when Schranz headed in at the back post from Haraslin’s lofted cross.

Ukraine eventually sparked into life as Artem Dovbyk’s shot was blocked before Oleksandr Tymchyk saw his angled effort tipped onto the post by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Just before half-time, Trubin made another fine save to push away Haraslin’s low drive from the edge of the box.

Ukraine were back on level terms in the 54th minute following a swift counter attack when Shaparenko swept home a cross from Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Yaremchuk then broke clear before sending Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk into the left side of the penalty area and his shot from a tight angle hit the base of the post.

Ukraine, though, found a late winner when Shaparenko clipped a pass up towards Yaremchuk, who took the ball down from over his shoulder with a deft touch before stabbing it past Dubravka.

Rangnick’s Austria impress

Later on Friday Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin.

Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their Group D opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front early on.

Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half-time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Austria started with high intensity and took the lead after nine minutes. Full-back Phillipp Mwene collected the ball wide on the left from a poor defensive header and swung an inviting cross to the near post that was brilliantly angled home with his head by the unmarked Trauner.

Poland grew into the game and levelled on the half-hour mark. Jan Bednarek pounced on a loose ball inside the box after Austria failed to clear their lines, his shot cannoned against the goalscorer Trauner and broke for Piatek who made space and guided it into the corner.

Robert Lewandowski was introduced on the hour mark for his first appearance of the tournament but it was Austria who struck again midway through a tight second half.

Alexander Prass’ ball forwards was cleverly dummied by Arnautovic, allowing it to run beyond him and to the feet of Baumgartner, who opened up his body and from the edge of the box coolly steered his finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Marcel Sabitzer won a penalty when fouled by Szczesny as he bore down on goal, allowing Arnautovic to seal the win for his side 12 minutes from time.