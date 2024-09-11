Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has made an unconvincing prediction regarding Manchester United and their top-four chances this season.

There was a lot of optimism surrounding Man Utd heading into this season as they had a positive summer in the transfer market. They invested around £180m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthis de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Despite this, Man Utd have lost two of their first three Premier League games this season and Erik ten Hag is among the favourites to be the first manager sacked this term.

Man Utd have plenty of improvements to make if they are eventually going to be in the Premier League title race.

This season, the title is expected to be contested between Man City, Arsenal and perhaps Liverpool. Toure has given a couple of reasons why he thinks the Gunners “drop” during the run-in.

“Arsenal always seem to start ahead of Manchester City and then they drop,” Toure said in an interview with Futbin.com.

“I don’t know how but it may be down to the lack of experience and their consistency. Maybe they can overcome City this season but as a City fan I want City to win it.

“City have always been the best team in the league for some time now and it is what I predicted would happen when I joined the club. I was always thinking that one day City will take the throne from United.”

Toure has also predicted who he thinks will finish in the top-four, but he does not seem to be convinced about Man Utd.

“For me the top four this season will be Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and I guess United because the business they’ve done has been quite good and well done. Let’s see if they can stay injury-free,” Toure added.

“I believe Tottenham could also be in the top four because Ange is doing a great job.”

Alan Shearer “hasn’t been impressed” by Man Utd and he can’t see them finishing higher than fifth this season.

“I still think Newcastle could get into the top four, as I predicted at the start of the season, but I think because of the lack of signings, we’ll need so much luck,” Shearer said.

“If we get the luck then perhaps, we could do it again, but if we don’t then I don’t see us getting into the top four.”

He added: “I’ve been impressed with Aston Villa and the way they’ve started – I know they were beaten by Arsenal, but they were unlucky that day,” Shearer continued. “They look really good, but they’ve got Champions League football as well to come.

“Man United haven’t impressed me at all. I think I had them to finish fifth but I wouldn’t change anything with them moving higher at the moment, and Chelsea are still a spin of a coin. I had them in ninth at the start of the season.”