Arsenal ‘want to sign’ Juventus star amid ‘intense transfer battle’ with Chelsea, Man City

Juventus and Turkey winger Kenan Yildiz has ’emerged strongly’ as a transfer target for Premier League club Arsenal, according to reports.

Yildiz has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Juventus this season, and has netted twice in 19 appearances for Turkey since making his international debut in October 2023.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a host of European clubs in recent months. A report in March said Liverpool are ‘readying a bid’.

Adding more firepower to his attack is the plan for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this summer, though signing a new striker remains the top priority ahead of bringing in a winger.

A lack of attacking depth has hindered the Gunners this season, with their Premier League title challenge falling well short.

Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have forced Arteta to use Leandro Trossard and even Mikel Merino up front, while Ethan Nwaneri has featured far more than expected.

Yildiz would add much-needed depth to the frontline, and according to a report from Spain, Arsenal ‘have started to make a move’, with the Turkish teenager having ‘emerged strongly on the agenda’.

It may be worth taking the report with a pinch of salt – especially given its claim that Arsenal’s sporting management team is ‘led by Edu Gaspar’ – but we’ve come this far…

Regardless, the Londoners are said to be ‘determined’ to sign Yildiz from Juventus this summer, with Arteta impressed by his ‘imbalance on the left flank’ and maturity despite his age.

Arteta reportedly believes the 19-year-old’s dribbling ability and scoring prowess could play a huge role in helping Arsenal push for the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Yildiz is a versatile player, capable of playing through the middle, and according to Fichajes, Arsenal ‘want to sign’ him this summer.

Juventus rate the Turkish international highly but are ‘open to selling’ if they receive an offer worth at least €90million (£76.6m).

There is a chance the Old Lady could be negotiated down to a lower fee as they look to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club interested, with Manchester City and Chelsea also ‘closely monitoring’ the player.

This could spark an ‘intense battle in the coming weeks’, though Arsenal believe they hold an advantage over their rivals by being able to ‘promise’ him substantial playing time.

Arteta’s side ‘seem determined’ to bring him in, but with competition fierce, nothing is guaranteed.

