Man Utd hero slams Sancho for ‘strolling through life’ as Ten Hag urged to avoid ’embarrassment’

Manchester United hero Dwight Yorke has slammed Jadon Sancho for “strolling through life” and urged Erik ten Hag to avoid being “embarrassed” by the Englishman.

Sancho hasn’t played for United since August after the winger claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” by Ten Hag after being dropped from the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

That led to him being frozen out of the squad, with Ten Hag adamant he wouldn’t return until he apologised.

With that apology not forthcoming, Sancho looks destined to leave the club in Janauary, and Yorke claims his exit can’t come soon enough.

He told Stocklytics.io: “Clubs can’t do their best work with constant drama surrounding them. The bad spirit will always manifest.

“Sancho shouldn’t be anywhere near the first team and he shouldn’t mingle with the first team. I wouldn’t allow it if I were in charge.

“Man United are going through a tough spell right now, and they shouldn’t have to deal with the Sancho situation on top of it. The manager has to sort those situations out and he needs to do what he needs to do to make sure he saves his own back and is not embarrassed.

“If that’s the case with Sancho, then I’d get rid of him and keep him away from the dressing room. I wouldn’t want him there if he’s still pals with the players who are in my squad. Players can be friends with whoever they want to be outside of the training ground, but if I’m trying to get the best out of my squad, then I wouldn’t want him around.

“The club needs to sort this out one way or another. It’ll continue to manifest if nothing is done as Sancho will still be mates with some players. I would manage that situation differently. I have been a player and I know how things work in the dressing room. Those players will be laughing and joking with Sancho every day – I used to do that when I was a player.

“Situations like this aren’t good for morale, though. The players will be trying their best to get results, but Sancho will be strolling through life. That’s just how I see it.”

