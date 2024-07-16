Man Utd have had a bid accepted from Lille for Leny Yoro and are waiting on the defender to choose between them and Real Madrid, according to reports.

Yoro is wanted by Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain having entered the final year of his contract.

He is reportedly prioritising a move to the European champions, where he wound link up with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, however, Los Blancos are unwilling to pay a high fee for the teenager when he could be available for nothing next year.

The 18-year-old is one of the highest-rated youngsters in the world and it is no surprise to see such reputable clubs show an interest in signing him.

Man Utd have been working hard behind the scenes to convince the centre-back to move to the Premier League and have been boosted by Madrid’s lack of activity.

Reports do suggest that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are relaxed about the situation and believe Yoro will hold out for a move to the Spanish capital.

Things can change very quickly in football and even if the Red Devils have been a bit all over the shop over the last decade, they are still a very attractive and prestigious club.

Should Yoro decide against holding out for a Real Madrid move next summer, he will likely move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have bid accepted for French wonderkid

According to The Guardian, Man Utd have had a €60million (£52million) bid accepted by Lille for Yoro, who must now decide whether to hold out for Madrid or move to Manchester.

Yoro would have been worth a lot more if his Lille contract was longer and the French club are eager to cash in on their wonderkid instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report states that Erik ten Hag’s side are currently negotiating personal terms with Yoro’s camp having had an offer worth €50m plus €12m in add-ons accepted.

Real Madrid ‘value the 18-year-old lower’ so Lille are now hoping he agrees to join Man Utd this summer.

A new centre-back is a top priority for Ten Hag and the club’s new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils have had two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite and are also working on a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag managed De Ligt at Ajax and the pair have a strong relationship. A move is expected to come to fruition if Bayern and the Premier League giants agree a fee.

Man Utd last week confirmed Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee as their first signing of the Ratcliffe era and are looking to raise funds through player sales to land their top targets.

They have already sold Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for around £9m, Donny van de Beek to Girona, and Alvaro Fernández to Benfica for £5m.

