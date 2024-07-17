Man Utd are closing in on the signing of Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is set to fly to the UK to complete a medical, according to David Ornstein.

Yoro has been prioritising a move to Real Madrid but now looks set to join Man Utd.

Madrid have been unwilling to meet Lille’s asking price and are only interested in signing him on the cheap this summer or for nothing next year when the 18-year-old’s contract expires.

The French teenager is a player with enormous potential and is already an important player for his club, playing 32 times in Ligue 1 last season.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed an interest.

This would be a huge signing for the Red Devils, who are close to signing one of the best teenagers in world football having agreed a £52million fee with their French counterparts.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd agree ‘very high sell-on clause’ as Greenwood ‘travels for medical’ despite backlash

👉 Man Utd boss Ten Hag outlines seven qualities new signing Zirkzee will bring to his side

Real Madrid could yet match Man Utd’s offer, which would put a move to Old Trafford in serious doubt, however, the player is now ‘close’ to joining the Premier League giants.

This is according to transfer expert David Ornstein, who says Yoro is ‘flying to the UK to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms’ in what is a ‘huge coup’ for the club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been prioritising the signing of a new central defender and have had two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite. They are also keen on ex-Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, currently at Bayern Munich.

Ornstein confirms reports of a £52m bid being accepted by Lille, stating that the agreement was reached last week.

Yoro had made Madrid his ‘original preference’, as we touched on, but their reluctance to meet Lille’s asking price means a move to Old Trafford is close to materialising.

Lille have been very eager for the 18-year-old to agree terms with Man Utd to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

It is claimed that Yoro ‘has warmed to the idea’ of playing for Man Utd, though ‘there is still work to be done’.

The signing of Yoro will certainly not be the Red Devils’ last this summer, with interest in Branthwaite and De Ligt likely to remain strong.

Branthwaite, as a left-footed centre-back, is a very attractive proposition for Man Utd, who have sold Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for over £9m and lost Raphael Varane as a free agent.

👉 Read next: Southgate rescued the FA from themselves after Allardyce; England need better plan than Hoddle this time