Yoro to Man Utd, Greenwood to Marseille: Red Devils confirm two big transfers

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Lille defender Leny Yoro as Mason Greenwood completes a transfer to Marseille.

The Red Devils have beaten Real Madrid to the signing of 18-year-old Yoro, who joins for a reported £52million on a five-year contract with the option to extend by a further year.

Upon signing for the Premier League giants, Yoro said: “I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour.”

Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.”

As Yoro joins, Greenwood completes his transfer to Marseille.

The PA news agency understands Man Utd and Marseille have agreed a 31.6 million euro (£26.6m) deal, with the Premier League club set to receive a sizeable share of any sell-on for the 22-year-old striker.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, has signed a five-year contract with Marseille.

A statement from the French side read: “Olympique de Marseille are delighted to announce the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 22-year-old striker has signed for the club following a successful medical.”

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer, and “justify it one way or the other”.

A short statement from United confirmed the transfer, which delivers on the club’s prior commitment that the one-cap England international would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

“Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United and joined French club Olympique de Marseille on a permanent transfer,” a club statement read.

“The 22 year-old English forward, who spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain, made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United since making his debut in 2019.

“We wish Mason all the best in his future career.”

