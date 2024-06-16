Man Utd learn asking price for wonderkid as Euro giants make ‘playing time’ vow during ‘chat’

Real Madrid are in ‘pole’ position to land Manchester United and Liverpool target Leny Yoro from French club Lille, according to reports.

Yoro played 32 Ligue 1 matches in 2023/24 as Lille finished fourth, meaning they will be in Champions League qualifying next term.

He has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the world and Lille are facing the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Out of contract at the end of 24/25, Yoro is available this summer as the French club are reluctant to let such a promising player leave for nothing.

Real Madrid are interested in signing the 18-year-old but are reportedly in the background as Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain make contact with club and player.

Los Blancos appear to be confident that they will win the race for Yoro’s signature and David Ornstein has said that the two Premier League clubs are ‘actively pursuing’ the player but have ‘accepted’ that he will end up in the Spanish capital.

Despite this, neither club feels ‘discouraged’ in their pursuit of the defender born in 2005.

With four of the biggest clubs in Europe interested in signing Yoro, his asking price has been revealed by French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Hawkins has confirmed that PSG manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos ‘chatted’ with Yoro.

PSG are reportedly willing to offer Yoro ‘playing time’ and will ‘quickly support him towards the very high level in club’ and the French national team.

Again, Madrid get a mention while it is claimed that the discussions between the Parisiens and the teenager are ‘positive’.

Hawkins adds that the price Lille have set is ‘around €50million’ (£42.3million).

Man Utd are in the market for a new central defender and while they are keen on Yoro, they appear to be prioritising Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils reportedly made an opening bid for the Toffees star worth £35m, with Sean Dyche’s side looking for around double that figure.

