‘You have to be treated like a human’ – Hart, Schmeichel rage at Tottenham boss Tudor over Kinsky call

Joe Hart, Peter Schmeichel and Steve McManaman were all angry with Igor Tudor as Tottenham lost 5-2 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Tottenham were 3-0 down within 15 minutes against the Spanish side in the Champions League on Tuesday with Antonin Kinsky, who made a surprise start, hauled off after the third goal went in.

Kinsky made a couple of glaring errors and was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario from the bench and Tottenham interim boss Tudor explained his decision after the match: “I am coaching for 15 years and never have done this, but it was necessary to preserve the guy and preserve the team. It was an incredible situation.

“Before the game it was the right choice, with pressure on Vicario and Toni a very good goalkeeper. After this happened, of course, it is easy to say it is not the right decision.

“Toni was sorry, he made an excuse for the team. He is a bright guy and a good goalkeeper. The team is with him. Me too. He understands.

“Unfortunately, it happened big mistakes in a big game. It was too much for us in this moment when we are fragile, we are weak.”

READ: Tudor 'kills' another Spurs career besides his own as Kinsky becomes humiliated collateral damage

Tudor seemed to blank the Czech goalkeeper as he made his way past him and down the tunnel with several Tottenham players, including Palhinha and Conor Gallagher, chasing after Kinsky to console him.

And former Manchester City goalkeeper Hart was angry at the way Tudor handled the situation and his treatment of Kinsky, he said on TNT Sports: “To get to this level, signed by Spurs, one mistake does not alter you. That is a technical error, but what precedes that… was it the right decision? Maybe it was. But what I saw after…

“I hate being reactive because I like to know all the facts. But the fact he has taken him off in that situation having played him… he is young, 22, he is not a man, he has done nothing to try and hurt Spurs.

“[He had] a couple of bad moments, but to rip him off in this situation and not even acknowledge the guy? Every single one of Tottenham’s players who are feeling the pain don’t know what to do. How is that good for him?”

Hart added: “It is a thing with keepers, you have got to accept you will have nights like that. Everyone has them. Buffon, Neuer, Schmeichel. They have had moments, but everything that has gone on on top of it, he will feel so unwelcomed as far as the management is involved.

“You have to be treated like a human, just a little bit. I understand the situation. This needs getting a serious grip of. Madness happens all the time in football. That was mad, maybe he didn’t handle it how he should have.

“I saw the whole bench’s hearts drop. They are saying, “don’t worry we are here for you”. It’s the human side of things. If you aren’t willing to show it, that’s when it starts to divide.”

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger McManaman, who was speaking alongside Hart, described Tudor’s call as “man-management at its very, very worst”.

Speaking at half-time, McManaman said: He is 22, been at Spurs for a year, getting paid Champions League wages. We all understand what happened and the mistakes, but it wasn’t about that, it was about being a figure to say, “don’t worry about it”. It was a small thing the manager needed to do.

“I have no issue with the sub, but go over and say, don’t worry. It takes five seconds. Then move forward. The optics look terrible, you aren’t doing anything to help that kid’s career at all.”

McManaman continued on the decision from the Tottenham manager: “That’s man-management at its very, very worst. Three or four of the players try and hug him.

“That poor goalkeeper has had a terrible night after being chosen by his own manager, and for his manager to not even acknowledge him, to not go over and say, “sorry, don’t worry about it”, put his arm round him, do something. That is cold as cold can be.”

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was another pundit to feel sorry for Kinsky and accused Tudor of “killing his career”.

Schmeichel told CBS Sports: “I feel really, really sorry for him

“You make mistakes, you know, he’s put him in goal. Obviously, he’s costing the team the opportunity to win. Not that Tottenham have any opportunity to win. I mean, it was a terrible performance.

“But when this happened, when you look at the clock there, 14:55, what does Igor Tudor then? Well, he substitutes him.

“That’s going to have ramifications for the rest of his career. This will be a moment that everybody in football will always remember every time they see and hear his name.

“You make your choice as a coach and yes, it wasn’t going your way and you’re 3-0 down, there’s no way that this team would ever come back from that. You’ve got to stick with him and at least stick until half-time.

“What he’s done there, for me, he’s absolutely killed his career. That’s going to take something to get over that.”