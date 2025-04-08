Youri Tielemans speaks to the press ahead of PSG vs Aston Villa.

Youri Tielemans and Luis Enrique have been speaking to the press on Tuesday as Aston Villa prepare for one of the biggest nights in the club’s recent history against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Villa’s all-conquering form in March has so far spilled over into April, with Unai Emery’s team winning each of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Youri Tielemans has been ever-present during that run and is one of just three players to have started in all 10 of Villa’s European fixtures this season.

Speaking to Villa TV, Tielemans said: “It’s a big occasion but we’re there for the game.

“We just want to play our game, we want to obviously win the game because that’s what we’re there for.

“And we’re going to do everything to do that.”

Villa and Tielemans will hope to draw upon the experience they’d have gained from recording a famous 1-0 win against Bayern Munich at home in October.

But PSG are on an impressive winning run of their own, securing 16 victories in their last 17 matches, including a 1-0 win at Liverpool, which preceded a penalty shoot-out victory.

“Confidence is there, but we know we’ve got to be on our toes every time we’re on the pitch, and we’ve got to focus,” he continued.

“Every game is different, especially at this stage of the competition.

“PSG is a very big opponent, they’re in good form as well.

“We’re going to be facing a tough team.”

PSG winger Desire Doue and boss Luis Enrique also faced the press on Tuesday. They were also keen to dish out compliments and acknowledged the tough test that lays ahead of them.

Doue said: “When you reach this stage of the competition, there is no luck involved, none. So, if Aston Villa is here, it means they deserve it.

“Talking about a favourite today, I am not sure it is the right thing to do. We will face this game with seriousness as I said.

“We will try to win the game, Villa is a good team with good players. We have to be serious from the kick-off to the final whistle tomorrow and for the second-leg, too.”

One common thread linking the sides ahead of Wednesday’s meeting is that Marco Asensio, who is currently on loan from PSG, spent the last two seasons playing under Enrique and was part of the Spain squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Unlike in England, where clubs may insert a clause preventing players from playing against their parent clubs, UEFA rules stipulate that clubs cannot influence who can and can’t play against them.

The Parisian press was keen to gauge Enrique’s thoughts about having to face his former player.

“This is something that doesn’t bother me at all, it is the complete opposite. I am very happy that Marco Asensio can play,” the Spaniard said.

“He didn’t get enough minutes with us, so he had the option to go to Birmingham. So, of course, it is great that he plays, and I know him well, way better than all of you, because I shared with him many things with the national team.

“I had the opportunity to have him during a World Cup, he is a player very important for me.

“He was important last year and this season too at the beginning, but I know him perfectly.

“Marco Asensio is a top-level player who won a lot of trophies in Europe, one of the most decorated in Europe and has an elite technical ability.”