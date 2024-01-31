Wolves have reportedly made Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto their top transfer target as Gary O’Neil looks to bolster his attack.

The 22-year-old is under contract until December 2027 but has emerged as a top candidate to lead the line for Wolves after Chelsea rejected an offer to sign Armando Broja on loan.

Money is tight at Molineux and Wolves have no intention of meeting the Blues’ £50million valuation of the Albanian striker.

This has seen them turn their attention to Alberto – who made his Brazil debut last March.

Alberto has 26 goals and 11 assists in 95 appearances for Corinthians, joining on a free transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2023.

Zenit paid a whopping €25million for the Brazilian but let him return to his home country for nothing after less than a year in Russia.

He would certainly be a wildcard option for O’Neil, who has been desperate to sign a striker since his first day on the job.

Financial limitations have made O’Neil’s job a lot trickier than he would have liked, but it has been hard to tell on the pitch this season.

Regardless of Wolves’ stellar performances in the Premier League, the head coach is still in the market for a No. 9 and has made a move for Alberto.

This is according to Telegraph Sport, who says Wolves ‘are lining up a late deal’ for the Brazil international.

Alberto is now a ‘serious target’ for Wolves – who have ‘proposed a loan move until the end of the season’.

Talks are underway after Wolves ‘considered’ moves for West Ham striker Danny Ings and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike.

West Ham have been linked with Alberto in the past with Corinthians officials claiming he rejected the Hammers, the report adds.

A loan deal is the Molineux club’s preference, though it is unclear whether or not this suits the Brazilian side.

O’Neil was coy when asked about reported interest in Broja, but has admitted that the club’s financial situation has made signing the right striker difficult in the January window.

“We need to take people who deserve the opportunity to play for Wolves and are good enough to help the group,” he said.

“January is tricky, prices are sometimes inflated. If we can’t find ones who can help us we’ll go with what we’ve got, which is fine.”

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Noha Lemina, though, the brother of midfielder Mario.

The report adds that the teenager will join on loan from PSG with a £1.7m option to buy.

Lemina has spent this season on loan at Serie B side Sampdoria but has only played once in the league in 2023/24.

