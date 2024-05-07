Zidane, Bellingham ‘recommend’ Man Utd flop to Real Madrid as Perez gives verdict on summer bid

Zinedine Zidane and Jude Bellingham have both recommended Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the first three Premier League matches of the season before being dropped from Erik ten Hag’s squad for the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Ten Hag insisted after the match that Sancho had been omitted because of his poor performance in training, which the Man Utd winger took to social media to deny.

Sancho posted that he had been made to be the “scapegoat” for the club’s poor start to the campaign and was even reportedly banned from first-team facilities by Ten Hag.

The 24-year-old took his post down by refused to apologise to Ten Hag or his coaching staff and he eventually returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window.

When asked about Sancho’s future, Ten Hag said last week: “We are close in that process. We are visiting games where Jadon was performing.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

“We had a visit with him, we talk with him and we will keep going with this process.”

Ten Hag added: “There was a conflict and let’s first finish the season so stay away from this issue, now it is not important.

“He has the return of the semi-final, in the league it is not going that well for them and we have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final and then we will see.”

But talkSPORT reported yesterday that Sancho ‘does not want to play for Manchester United next season even if Erik ten Hag is sacked’ despite holding ‘provisional talks over his future with members of the Red Devils hierarchy’.

Bellingham, Zidane want Sancho at Real Madrid

And now Spanish wesbite Defensa Central claim that Sancho has been ‘recommended’ to Real Madrid by current midfielder Bellingham and legendary player and manager Zidane.

The duo believe that the Man Utd winger ‘would make a career wearing the white jersey’ but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘does not seem to agree very much’.

The Real Madrid ‘board ruled out his signing’ while Sancho was in his first spell at Dortmund and Zidane was still manager and he ‘would have received the same response’ if he’d been in charge now.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd must get interim manager to drop ‘rats’ for FA Cup final as Arsenal set seven-goal target

👉 Man Utd being ‘fixed’ and nine other things we got wrong this season

Another option for Sancho is to remain at Dortmund but it’s unclear whether the Bundesliga outfit would be able to afford the £50m that Man Utd are asking for to make his move permanent.

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic was remaining coy over Sancho’s future earlier this week, he told reporters: “We have talked about the short-term future. This is tomorrow, with a very important game, maybe also the biggest game in his career so far.

“We are really happy with him. From all sides we are happy to have him in our team. I think you can feel that he is happy to be with us.

“We don’t know how long the story will continue. This is part of the deal, that he is not our player from July 1, but until then we are going to make this time that we have as special as possible.

“We are really feeling that he is in a good way. I think that big games are decided by big players and tomorrow he will have the opportunity to decide it.”