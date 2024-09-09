Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he will not take the Manchester United job unless he becomes fluent in English.

Zidane is out of work after leaving Real Madrid for the second time in June 2021.

He was hugely successful during his stint as Los Blancos boss, winning three Champions League three times in a row, as well as two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, and two UEFA Super Cups.

The Frenchman was linked with the Man Utd job following Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021 but quickly ruled himself out of the running.

Had the Norwegian’s departure not come so soon after he left Madrid, Zidane might have considered taking on the job but reports in Spain stated that he was not open to management at the time.

Three years later, Zidane is still without a club.

The 52-year-old discussed returning to the dugout earlier this year, he admitted being open to ‘returning to the bench’.

Asked in February if he would return to coaching, Zidane said: “Why not? Anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see – I’d certainly like to return to the bench.”

Zidane discusses replacing Ten Hag at Man Utd – ‘I work differently’

Zidane has again discussed his managerial future at was specifically asked about the Man Utd job.

Should Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to replace Erik ten Hag, the ex-Madrid boss might not be an option due to his inability to speak fluent English.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]?” he said. “I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it.

“I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.

“Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

Ten Hag is under severe pressure after a 3-0 home defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Red Devils kicked off the 2024/25 campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Fulham before defeats to Brighton and Arne Slot’s men.

The Dutch manager was expected to get the boot at the end of last season but was ultimately saved by winning the FA Cup and none of Ratcliffe’s reported targets being open to taking the job.

Ratcliffe reportedly spoke to former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel but could not convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Ex-England boss Gareth Southgate was another that Ratcliffe targeted.

