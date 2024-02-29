It had been widely reported, amid previous interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and other Premier League clubs, that Zidane Zidane would only ever consider a return to management with four teams: France, Real Madrid, Juventus or Marseille. Essentially the giants he’s played for, along with his place of birth.

Further hammering home Zidane’s lack of interest in managing in the Premier League, a ‘close confidant’ of his told Sport last week that “he definitely doesn’t want to go to England”.

Unperturbed by that unequivocal snub, and presumably emboldened by Bayern Munich being added to what is now a quintet of possible landing spots for the World Cup winner, Nacional claimed on Wednesday that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Zidane an ‘irrefutable offer’ to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Zidane warming to Bayern does indeed ‘hint at a U-turn’, given the 51-year-old claimed the language barrier was the reason he wouldn’t move to United in 2022, when they were scouring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacements.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way. Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

‘If he’s willing to learn German, why not English?’ is reasonable question to ask, and that apparent inclination to broaden his linguistic horizons, combined with his admission at a film premiere last week that “I’d certainly like to return to the bench”, is more than enough ammo for Manchester United rumours to continue in good faith.

But the lingo presumably wasn’t the only reason he wasn’t interested in United two years ago, and though Ratcliffe will hope to ease many of Zizou’s concerns with the raft of changes he’s set to make behind the scenes, we’ve taken a look at five further reasons Zidane won’t be tempted by the Red Devils, with the ‘close confidant’s’ revelations in mind…

Working conditions

“Zinedine sees FC Bayern like Real Madrid – an institution as a club with a huge history…” OK, so far so good. Manchester United also have a big old history. Not a particularly favourable recent history, but they would still fancy themselves to be in an ‘big club’ conversation. “… and great working conditions.” Ah, damn.

It’s unlikely those cash-rich taxpayers will be able to tap their offshore bank accounts quickly enough to rebuild Old Trafford in time for Zidane to enjoy the benefits, so a leaky roof can be expected on matchday, while it’s turkey dinosaurs for lunch and a workout in Dwight Schrute’s Gym For Muscles at Carrington if Cristiano Ronaldo’s testimony is anything to go by.

Sporting power

“If the people in charge in Munich want to get him, they have to give him the sporting power and fulfill his wishes.” Sounds like Dan Ashworth or whomever else United end up getting as their sporting director would be continually butting heads with a manager who wants full power over transfer comings and goings.

Given what was at best a mixed record of signings during his two stints at Madrid, which included Eder Militao and Rodrygo as hits but Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard as significant misses, any club hiring Zidane may be wise not to grant him that particular authority.

A great unknown

“He doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.” This wouldn’t be a problem at United in so far as it relates to him being “goal-oriented, structured and he is extremely obsessed with details”. That could surely be a description of any successful modern-day manager.

But Manchester United is a great unknown. Despite them going after football people for football roles and ripping up the rule book in terms of transfers, scouting and other areas, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first interview raised some red flags and Ineos’ ownership of FC Lausanne-Sport and Nice have hardly been rip-roaring success stories.

Point is, Ratcliffe may well be brilliant for United, but he could also be terrible, and as with anything, there will be teething issues. Why would Zidane risk his reputation at a club with such uncertainty?

Two-year stints

Admittedly there’s not a lot to go on, but Zidane has thus far not proved himself to be the sort of long-term legacy manager we assume Sir Jim and United crave. His two spells at Madrid each lasted a little over two years.

United would forgo longevity if such a stint includes three Champions League titles on the bounce, as his first at the Bernabeu did, but we can say with some certainty that that’s not going to happen. Winning anything of note at Old Trafford – by Ratcliffe’s own admission – is going to take at least three years no matter who the manager is, and Zidane doesn’t appear to be all that patient.

More attractive options

He could join Bayern Munich in the summer and win everything going next season. They’ve got comfortably the best squad in Germany, the wherewithal and clout to improve it and at least challenge for the Champions League, and in Harry Kane he’s got a guy who will score him 40 goals a season.

Failing that he could wait for the France job, or Juventus given Max Allegri could be leaving at the end of the season, or Real Madrid again, with him and Carlo Ancelotti subbing in and out ad infinitum. He loves to win, and while that’s not guaranteed at those preferential options, it’s highly likely. That wouldn’t be the case at United.

READ: Ranking elite club summer vacancies by desirability as jobs: Manchester United ahead of Liverpool