Zidane has ‘theoretical agreement’ with Newcastle owners over return to management

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has a ‘theoretical agreement’ in place with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a return to management, as the Newcastle owners look to takeover Marseille.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, having won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues in two spells with the club.

Manchester United officials approached Zidane after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed, but their interest was given short shrift by the Frenchman, who has been biding his time waiting for the right job.

And a France Bleu Province report claims he’s been persuaded to return to his home city of Marseille should PIF successfully take charge of the Ligue 1 side.

It’s claimed Zidane has a ‘theoretical agreement’ in place with PIF – also the owners of Newcastle – who are looking to purchase Marseille from current owner Frank McCourt.

As things stand, McCourt is unwilling to sell, but PIF will push hard as they have ‘identified Marseille as the ideal club to take over due to their status and standing in French football’.

PIF would bankroll Marseille to compete not just domestically against Qatar-owned Paris Saint Germain, but also in Europe.

Zidane has also been linked with a return to manage Real Madrid for a third spell amid uncertainty over the future of Carlo Ancelotti, who has been heavily linked with the vacant Brazil managerial role.

Asked about his future earlier this year, Zidane said: “Am I still able to contribute things as a coach? Yes, many things, or I think at least some!”

Zidane is thought only to be interested in managing clubs with whom he has an emotional investment, like former clubs Madrid and Juventus, and Marseille, his boyhood club for whom he never played.

A report earlier this week claimed Madrid could instead push to land Roberto De Zerbi when Ancelotti departs.

De Zerbi joined the Seagulls last September and has done an incredible job at the Amex, eclipsing the great work of his predecessor Graham Potter.

READ MORE: Referee ‘crisis’ encapsulated by laughable fan reaction to latest Saudi Arabia recruitment ‘plan’