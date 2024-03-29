Zinedine Zidane is not expected to join Bayern Munich, who have turned their attention to Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and former boss Julian Nagelsmann, according to reports.

The French legend has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in June 2021.

Zinedine Zidane will not join Bayern – Plettenberg

He won an incredible three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles while in charge of the Spanish giants.

Despite being open to returning to management, it does not look like Zidane will replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern.

This is according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has said the two ‘last remaining candidates’ on their list are De Zerbi and Nagelsmann – who they sacked last season.

‘Zidane: French legend won’t become the new coach of FC Bayern! Zidane/Ribery duo is also not a topic at Bayern,’ Plettenberg wrote on X.

‘De Zerbi and Nagelsmann are among the last remaining candidates!’

Brighton boss De Zerbi would be a bold appointment considering his side’s patchy form this season, but there is no doubting that he is doing a great job at the Amex.

Ruben Amorim to Liverpool?

Notably, Plettenberg believes Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is not at the top of Bayern’s wish list, which is good news for Liverpool.

Both the Reds and Bayern have been rocked by Xabi Alonso’s decision not to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season and it is quite surprising to see the battle for the Spaniard not change to the battle for Amorim.

Instead of both clubs vying for the same manager, it looks like they will take different paths in their respective searches to replace Jurgen Klopp and Tuchel.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sporting boss Amorim is the ‘main name’ on Liverpool’s list to come in for Klopp, although he is ‘not the only one’ under consideration.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Ruben Amorim remains the main name on Liverpool list as new head coach; not the only one but concrete option being considered.

‘Liverpool are informed about the clause into his contract at Sporting, as already reported weeks ago. Shortlist also includes more candidates.’

