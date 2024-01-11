Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘admires’ £50m striker with January pursuit deemed ‘highly complicated’

Arsenal are interested in signing highly-rated Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is analysing his options in the winter transfer window amidst criticism of his attacking players.

The Gunners have been very poor in front of goal in recent weeks, which has accelerated links to a number of strikers, mainly Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Bees want around £100million for Toney, so a January switch to the Emirates is extremely unlikely.

Elsehwere, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is being linked with a move to north London once again, and there have been reports of a bid being made for Getafe’s Borja Mayoral.

A name that has also cropped up is Zirkzee, who has impressed for Bologna this term.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the 22-year-old’s future this week, stating that the Italian outfit have no desire to let him leave this month.

READ MORE: Todibo, Guirassy to Man Utd? Top 10 players who need to come to the Premier League in January

“One name linked with Arsenal is Joshua Zirkzee, but I don’t have any update as Bologna are very clear: Joshua will not leave in January, they guarantee,” Romano said.

“His former club Bayern Munich will not decide on the buy-back clause now, that’s all a discussion for June, not this January.”

The Gunners’ interest in Zirkzee has been confirmed in a report from the Telegraph.

Arteta is believed to be an ‘admirer’ of the Netherlands Under-21 international and is ‘keeping a close eye’ on his situation in Italy.

A January pursuit of Zirkzee will be ‘highly complicated’, though, as Bologna want ‘a fee in the region of £50million’ for their star striker.

It is claimed that Arsenal are ‘open’ to conducting some business in the winter transfer window, but they ‘need to be careful with their finances’ after splashing out more than £200m last summer, recording the second-largest net spend in the Premier League.

Bologna’s stance of not selling Zirkzee this summer is mentioned.

The 22-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 22 appearances for the Serie A side this season.

Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato is another Dutchman being linked with a move to the Emirates in January.

The same outlet says the 17-year-old defender is one of the biggest prospects in Europe and has expressed his desire to move to the Premier League.

He could follow ex-Ajax star Jurrien Timber to north London and discussed the 22-year-old’s move to Arsenal last October.

“Unfortunately he was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him,” Hato said.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

READ MORE: Are Arsenal basically ‘burned out’? The Mailbox starts there and descends into ‘woke’ debate