Arsenal have ‘no problem paying’ whopping ‘commission’ as Edu uses ‘close ties’ with agent

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee continues to be linked with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta targets a new No. 9 in the summer transfer window.

Zirkzee scored 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances in 2023/24 as Bologna defied the odds to qualify for the Champions League.

His fine form has clearly caught the eye of Premier League giants Arsenal, who are reportedly interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

There is also plenty of interest coming from other clubs in Italy, with AC Milan and Juventus believed to be keen.

MORE ON ARSENAL TRANSFERS FROM F365

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea target ‘chooses’ Arsenal as Arteta makes offer for ‘bombshell’ to win the Premier League

👉 Arsenal boss Arteta ‘speaks’ to Man Utd star with Ten Hag favourite ‘interested’ in transfer

A further complication for the Gunners is that Zirkzee’s former club Bayern Munich have an exclusive release clause worth £34million, with Bologna expected to ask for substantially more from other clubs.

It is unclear how much Bologna will request for the player’s signature but you can assume it will be north of £50m.

Money is not a problem for Arsenal, who appear to be willing to spend big to get their man.

Arsenal see ‘no problem’ meeting agent demands for £34m striker

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Milan are very interested in signing Zirkzee with Olivier Giroud leaving San Siro.

Arsenal, however, are boosted by the relationship between director of football Edu Gaspar and the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

It is stated that the two have ‘close ties’, which ‘could help the Gunners beat other clubs’ to the Dutchman’s signature.

Furthermore, Joorabchian is eager to see his client land in the Premier League.

This likely comes down to the money in England, with Arsenal seeing ‘no problem’ in being asked to pay ‘commission’ worth ‘between €10m and €15m’.

Milan would be reluctant to pay such a fee on top of Bologna’s demands and Zirkzee’s wages, though Arsenal are not as fussy.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Would Zirkzee improve Arsenal’s attack? Join the debate here.

Interestingly, this report claims that Zirkzee has a €40m release clause ‘valid for every club’ when it has been reported that only Bayern can pay this figure for the player.

Another report coming out of Italy on Tuesday stated that Arsenal ‘would like to bring’ Zirkzee to the club this summer.

Arteta’s side have reportedly put a £5m-per-year contract on the table for the young striker, with Edu eager to ‘fill his friend Kia with gold’.

More: Arsenal news | Top scorers of 2024 | Five-year net spend