Arsenal: Transfer expert confirms ‘perfect’ striker on Arteta ‘list’ as club ponder ‘strange’ sale

Arsenal have Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee on their “radar”, with the Serie A side in a “difficult situation”, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a new striker, central midfielder, and back-up goalkeeper to compete with David Raya.

After missing out on the Premier League title, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted his team “are on the right path”.

He said: “We are on the right path, the right journey and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven’t seen it before.

“So we’re on the right trajectory and now we need really to pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more.”

In order to continue on that path, Arteta is likely to delve into the transfer market this summer.

With a new striker on the agenda, Arsenal have been linked with Zirkzee, as well as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Zirkzee to Arsenal? Arteta adds Bologna striker to his ‘list’

Zirkzee would be an interesting signing as someone with not a lot of experience, and transfer expert Di Marzio believes he would be “perfect” for Arsenal and confirms he is “on their list”.

“For the way Arsenal play, I think Joshua Zirkzee could be perfect for them,” the Italian said. “I know he’s on their list, but I don’t know if he’s the priority.

“He is also on the radar of Juventus and Milan, and at the moment he is the perfect young striker for all of them.

“But Zirkzee has a strange situation with his contract, as Bayern have the option to buy him back for 40 million euros, but if Bologna sell him to other clubs, they will only get 60 percent of the transfer fee.

“It depends on whether Bayern decide to buy him back or not. It depends on who decides to sell him – Bayern or Bologna. So it is a difficult situation in this matter.”

Thiago Motta leaves Bologna with Juventus move given ‘here we go’ treatment

Bologna defied the odds to qualify for the Champions League this season, helped by Zirkzee’s 16 Serie A goal contributions.

Unfortunately for them, however, they have lost their manager, Thiago Motta.

Motta is the main reason why Bologna have been so successful this season but the 41-year-old is reportedly set to join Italian giants Juventus, who he represented at youth level before joining Barcelona in 1999.

A club statement read: ‘This morning, Thiago Motta informed the club of his intention not to renew his contract with Bologna FC 1909. Having taken note of the decision, the Club thanks the coach for the extraordinary work he has done and wishes him the best of luck for the rest of his career.’

“In these two years I have met a prepared and winning coach who has given the team a brilliant playing identity, club president Joey Saputo said.

“The achievement of qualifying for the Champions League consigns him and all the players to the history of our club.

“I would have liked him to stay at Bologna, but I can only thank him and his staff for these wonderful seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Fabrizio Romano has said “here we go” for Motta’s move to Juventus, who recently parted ways with Max Allegri.

