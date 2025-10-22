Arsenal signing embarrasses Florian Wirtz as ‘Arteta out’ calls begin

‘Arteta out’ is the cry from the sarcastic as a brilliant Gunners performance – especially from Martin Zubimendi – is hailed.

We also have a whole lot more on Liverpool, with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United also poking in.

Send your mails on any subject to theeditor@football365.com. Did anybody watch Man City?

Arteta out

Damn. We conceded a shot on target. A travesty. Arteta out!

Damola AFC Berlin Germany

P.S if Zubimendi can adapt this well this quickly, then Wirtz has no excuse.

Arsenal: Not Set-Piece FC, just brilliant

So there we were. 24 hours on from Jamie Carragher’s narrative setting session on MNF, and even fewer since Jamie O’Hara accused Arsenal of “killing the Premier League with their long throws”, the Gunners had to face their dark arts compadres Atletico Madrid.

For an hour, it was a contest and in fairness, although Arsenal edged the first half, David Raya in particular was lucky it wasn’t a 0-1 reverse. Conceding a throw in after a ill attempted shoulder drop out on the touchline, leaving your goal gaping sure is an interesting way to ‘invite’ action on to your goal for the first time in two and a half games. He could do, and did, nothing about the Julian Alvarez one which later smacked his crossbar. What a player by the way; the central figure to everything Madrid did well.

But then it happened. The problem with moaning about Set Piece FC however is that it completely takes away from what a skill it is to deliver a ball so ridiculously perfect, it would be harder for Gabriel to have missed. That Declan Rice curler should have the tongues of England fans everywhere drooling. Except he plays for Arsenal, so it’ll be lost in the aforementioned narrative, and berated as ‘just another goal from a dead ball’. Please, grow up – it was a defender’s nightmare and as on the money as you could ask for.

Then came the best moment of the game; a moment so hilariously unboring, I could feel the eye rolls of the Jamies from here. When Lewis-Skelly picks it up, he quickly evades two men. Bursting through the centre circle he slips by a third, before beating a fourth. The young, ill disciplined Black man then slides an inch perfect pass to Gabriel Martinelli, who channels some inner Thierry to curl it far stick. About as un-set-piecey as you could wish to see, and more proof as to why Tommy Tuchel keeps picking him. Outrageous play. Your penitentiary master could never.

In all honesty, two extremely scrappy goals for Viktor Gyokeres to finish were perfect confidence boosters and just added great gloss. Is 4-0 against them a statement? Very possibly. I don’t really care – the main thing is points in the bag early should allow us to take the foot off the gas towards the end of the group stage, around the time we struggled to juggle the squad last time around.

Still very early days but man this team is exciting. Or boring, depending on which side of the hate watch you sit.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

PS. Ditch the long throws. Not because they’re killing the Premier (or in this case Champions) League, more because we are actually a bit shite at them. Declan Rice dead balls they are not. Bin.

Message to Stewie

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it.

Rojapy

Champion stuff

Just had the misfortune to witness maybe the single worst piece of “commentary” ever (Arsenal v Atletico)

Jon Champion: Lorente who scored 2 at Anfield , named his DOG (HUGE emphasis on dog) “Anfield”…..

(Silence)

Have you got a dog ?

Shearer “no…..

Used to…..”

Then the mother of all pauses…

Half hearted and under his breath, shearer goes “you?”

“NO!…… never”

What. The. Actual. F**k?

No wonder Amazon flag up the option to mute the commentary

Come back Lawro, all is forgiven.

Jason Q, Streatham, THFC

Newcastle magic

That Pope > Barnes goal is so really f**king good. The throw and the way he puts it in the back of the net are as good as it gets.

Finlay x

I stand corrected on VAR

I have had emails published on numerous occasions where I have laid the blame and failure of VAR on the incompetence of the people responsible for its implementation.

We have also and recently had people calling for “neutral” officials from other UEFA countries to officiate as “they are better”.

Well both those people and myself are wrong, It’s not incompetence, it’s corruption. Tonight’s Barcelona game has exposed this as irrefutable once and for all. For those who haven’t seen it Olympiakos score a goal to make the game 2-1 which could (irrelevant that it didn’t) make Barca a bit twitchy. The referee is then advised by the VAR to go to the screen to review a handball by a Barca player, he disallows the goal and awards a penalty. This gives Barcelona a small chance to maintain their 2 goal lead despite the opposition scoring?

Quite a while later it is reported that the correct procedure and decision was reached as an Olympiakis player (Podence) was in a offside position and the goal would not have stood and wherefore the penalty awarded was correct.

This is with the use of the semi-automatic offside technology, something which allows the officials to show a mocked up graphic rather than actual images, something I’ve never understood.

Barcelona VAR

Podence is the Olympiakos player at the top of this picture. TWO Barcelona players are playing him onside, one by about 3 yards!!!!

We could explain away the poor yellow and red cards and the Rashford penalty as more examples of incompetence but UEFA’s explanation of this incident defies belief, it’s a insult to anyone’s intelligence.

Howard Jones

Is Arne Slot reverting to type?

Just wanted to pick up on something regarding Slot’s “cringey” post match comments. I was listening to a podcast last season (probably one featuring Mr J Richardson) and they had a Dutch football expert on. They were taking about Slot and the gist of what he said was “you guys in the UK think he’s great, but that’s because everything is going well. Wait till it doesn’t. People in the Netherlands see him as a right moaning arsehole.”

Now the wheels are definitely wobbling, if not fully off, it’s been interesting to see that come to pass with him constantly being at the officials, throwing Frimpong under the bus for the Nketiah goal and having a pop at teams for playing deep against the champions.

Lewis, Busby Way

…Whilst Sunday was one of the most amusing days of the year so far by any measure, I feel someone has to stick up for Arne Slot at such a difficult time for This Means More FC.

The man won the PL in his first season. Fair play. But let’s not pretend that this was all his master plan, muscle memory and a lack of serious competition were far bigger factors.

Prior to this, his only achievements of note are one Dutch title, one Dutch cup, and a Conference League loser’s medal.

As I suggested earlier in the season, to hoots of derision from the usual gaggle of zealots, maybe it’s not the best idea to have a rookie at the tiller when you’re going to have an unprecedented Summer spend. Even more so if the much vaunted recruitment team decide to choose this moment to have a brain fart.

Ancelotti would have struggled with being lumped with two underperforming vets on silly wages, an unnecessary second striker with a somewhat questionable attitude, a comedy left back, an invisible right back, and an obviously hugely talented midfielder who possibly isn’t suited to the rigours of the PL. Chuck in a peeved striker who has had the rug pulled despite being the only new face who is actually delivering, plus two players prick teasing Real Madrid, and it’s not surprising young Arne is already reaching for Jurgen’s big book of ridiculous excuses.

Oh, and I think this might finally be it for the wee Egyptian, thank the lord. He’s carried this team for years IMO, and I’m morbidly curious to see how they get on without him. Perversely, possibly a bit better given he appears to have morphed into a 50p foot Sunday leaguer recently.

Don’t f*** it up now Ickle Mikel, the door is wiiiiiiide open son. On you go now, don’t be shy.

RHT/TS x

This Means More

Patricio Del Toro – when a club literally claims that they are different from the other clubs, by using a motto “This Means More”, they can hardly have any complaints if they are treated differently from other clubs.

Sam, London

Liverpool did too much, too soon

I think it is clear now that – spoiler alert – Liverpool’s play is not right and this is due to a number of causes, but none necessarily requiring a change of manager. However, Slot and his hierarchy have to recognise their failings.

For all the talk of gradual change, Liverpool has gone about their transfer business way too gung-ho. It’s fine to buy Wirtz, Isak, Ekitike and Kerkez but demanding too much to integrate them all at once. I think Slot thought he could handle a change of playmaker coupled with a new role for Salah and new forwards. Well, no. Or not yet anyway.

For Liverpool’s strategy to have worked, they would have needed all of Van Dijk, Konate and Salah to carry on performing at last year’s levels. Then gradually ease in Wirtz (this changes the way Liverpool play so that in itself would not have been easy), and then, after a while, Isak or Ekitike (not both!).

Salah losing the plot was not necessarily Slot’s fault (although he sees him in training every day so perhaps could have read the signs? Same with VVD). But once it was apparent, then give Salah back last year’s role and play Wirtz around that.

Liverpool told us they were buying for the future, that this was a gradual strategy. But they tried to play all the new guys straight away and oh surprise, it didn’t work. It might eventually be OK but it will take time, which the press and the fans won’t give them.

Mike “no horse in this race” Chelsea Blue

Liverpool stuck in design hell

Buckle up folks, it’s time for a hackneyed analogy!

Liverpool last season were a quintessential rear engine supercar. TAA and Robertson (even in his defensive decline) were two of the best ball progresses by passing this league has ever seen, and the way they suckered teams onto them with deep passing then bang, quick vertical passing to Salah to ruin your day was phenomenal.

This season, all change. Slot is now attempting to be a nippy, mid-engine sports car – let’s bring in Wirtz to pass, pass, pass – every angle of attack, with fullbacks launching forward, every striker running off the ball.

But. It isn’t working. Wirtz clearly needs time to adapt, but he isn’t also seemingly being played/asked to be the engine in the same way. So the drive from midfield is coming from last year’s players who are good passers for sure, but maybe not great, at least when they are under pressure.

And boy are they now, because teams don’t have to stretch out to try and get the ball from a Trent – they can sit compact and ask you to beat them in the congested middle.

That’s also why Szoboszlai at RB as a stop gap makes Liverpool look semi-coherent even if it’s no-ones ideal (especially his). He moves the engine back and gives the players in front more space and time to breathe.

What is the solution? For my money, it’s the answer that every team in the top 6 with the exception of Arsenal (although I would dearly love him) needs. Adam Wharton. Within 90 seconds of starting his first game for Liverpool, the Gerrard passing comparisons will start, I guarantee it.

Of course you need a new CB or two. But everyone is saying that. Wharton though would be your engine and you’ll be back and laughing.

Please, I cannot deal with United getting a clean run at him.

Tom (Salah will be off to Saudi this summer, to the benefit of all parties and you’ll get your balance back, but replacing VVD and Konate will be pricey) Leyton

Is it a crisis or just grief?

I was thinking about Liverpool’s “crisis” and it seems clear to me that there is likely a very strange squad dynamic at play right now. It has been less than 4 months since they lost their friend, unexpectedly and tragically. This loss, in this manner, leaves scars that I’m not sure I can adequately explain, but I’m going to try.

I have experienced loss; my father was 47 when he passed, in 2008, unexpectedly. In the last 2 years both of my Grandparents have passed and over the last few years I have lost 4 friends (2 this year, who were in their 40’s), that I have been very close to at different times of my life, to Cancer. I have also had some mental health challenges because of the grief. The weight of these losses, whether recent or long passed, individually and cumulatively, are a burden that I carry. Sometimes that burden can feel like too much, and it’s difficult to discuss, because everyone will give you their opinion and will decide how you should deal with it, even when you’re not sure yourself.

When I look at the Liverpool squad/team, there are people that are clearly suffering. At the beginning of the season, that emotion was a driving force that got them through, but all that emotion takes its toll on you and I think that is what we are seeing now. These are human beings that are clearly struggling, even the greats. There are new players who want to be respectful, but also have their own paths to forge, this must be equally difficult to know how to be around grieving team-mates. It’s going to be like this for a while, there will be moments of levity, for sure, but there will also be some dark days. You can be tackled by grief at the most unexpected times, the triggers for this might not be clear.

For sure though, what they need is time, help and understanding. The current talk of crisis, in my humblest of opinions, is a little tactless. I do understand that the world keeps turning and all that goes with it, but could we stop for a minute and show some real understanding. I’ve been there, many of you will have been too, others will be there one day, even if they don’t know it yet.

Gary Clarke, Chelsea Fan, Bedford

…As I leapt up and screamed at the telly when Harry Bloody Maguire slammed in another winner off that fabled forehead of his, all the blood in my head went in the opposite direction and quite literally feinted, watching the rest of this glorious victory from the living room floor. Whilst I’m fairly certain there is nothing chronically wrong with me I did wonder at that moment whether ol’ Harry had given me a heart attack in the best possible circumstances.

And last night I listened to an interview with Jurgen Klopp on DOAC and was extremely moved by Klopp’s words on Jota. A tragic loss and we can have no idea how the Liverpool players and staff are dealing with it.

Anyway, point is, we all need to stop enjoying football more. A win is a win, especially over your rivals, even more especially away from home, and even more especially when a) it’s the first time in 9 years, b) it’s the first time you’ve won 2 in a row for nearly a year and c) when you condemn the to their worst run in 11 years.

It doesn’t matter how lucky it was or much room for improvement there is, enjoy it like it was the last because you may not be around to see the next one.

Peace and love.

Ashmundo

…Boring stuff first, I’m a long time reader, first time writer, and I follow Liverpool primarily (along with supporting friends teams across the divisions). Anyway small intro over.

I’m writing as I just wanted to throw my opinion (for what little opinions are actually worth in the scheme of things), but I have been pondering Liverpoool’s preseason and season. I was very happy with the signings made, as they are full of exciting attacking flair and intent, with a boost to the full back positions which needed an update (or a least a transition plan for Robertson).

Two new full backs, another centre half, 1 midfielder and 2 forwards, all of whom are highly rated or have lots of potential – all sensible and it’s very exciting times! Yes there could have been more better but it was a sign of intent.

However, and for me, this is a biggie. Jota. As much as there was a massive outpouring of grief at the time, and the fact pool fans still chant his name during games, it seems to have dropped from the general conversation about the staggering impact this must have had on the players and club, and still does.

I can’t imagine losing a close friend and colleague like that unexpectedly. Even with the special ability players have to be able to get on the pitch and focus for the game, how can it not be there in your mind and prove a distraction? I’ve struggled with depression and I know it bleeds into my work life no matter how hard I try and compartmentalise.

Yes Liverpool have lost 4, but I’m surprised they haven’t lost every game this year and other players wanting to leave for a fresh start to change their environment. The team will settle, the wins will come, there will always be more losses, but as much they come together, the grief and loss will take time.

Maybe I’ll be decreed a non fan or not having enough passion, but I think losing Jota is a profound impact and goes beyond an ‘excuse’ for the team to be struggling.

Iain

An alternative Jota take

This may appear to be one of the most crass and insensitive letters you receive in a long while. I don’t mean to be so horrid-sounding, I am usually quite nice, and in absolutely no way at all am I telling people how to come to terms with their grief. We all grieve in different ways, and tragedy affects us all differently.

However, there have been a couple of letters published recently which have attempted to mitigate or contextualise Liverpool’s recent form by suggesting that many of the team might still be grieving Diogo Jota. The first response to that is that they absolutely might be, and who could blame them? The second response to that is that, if they are, then Slot probably should reconsider playing them as often as he is.

The third response; the cold and heartless response, is to take a look at other former team mates, (club and national), as well as personal friends… of Diogo Jota to see how their form has been this season. Jota impacted the lives of people outside Liverpool too. His best friend plays for Chelsea, his former Liverpool team mates are still playing, albeit for other clubs, his Portuguese team mates still play.

Luis Diaz, 7 games, 5 goals, 4 assists

Darwin Nunez 4 games, 3 goals, 2 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 games, 5 goals, 1 assist

Pedro Neto, 8 games, 2 goals, 1 assist

Joao Felix 5 games, 8 goals, 0 assists

Bruno Fernandes 8 games, 2 goals, 1 assist

Rafa Leao 3 games, 2 goals, 0 assists

Not too shabby. Now, to repeat, grief affects us all in different ways and I am not pretending that it doesn’t, or that Salah or Gakpo are not heartbroken. All I do want to point out is that when you look at the other forwards closely linked with Jota (team mates, former team mates, and international team mates), their form has maintained to a reasonably impressive degree.

Granted, Felix, Ronaldo and Darwin play in Saudi… and not listed Goncalo Ramos of PSG is not having a great season… but there you go.

Dale May (Swindon Wengerite)

Two conclusions on Winners and Losers

1) ‘That guy off of the internet who can’t get a haircut until United win five games in a row’. Yes he could, if he wanted to, but I guess he enjoys being a meme. There is nothing stopping him so it is a case of won’t and not can’t get a haircut.

2) Liverpool – ‘The mini crisis is now a very real actual-sized crisis, and Liverpool did it to themselves.’ As a Liverpool fan the only crisis I see is the one in the media who need to be permanently hyperbolic about something or other, rather than keeping thing balanced and rational. Unless we get cut well adrift, or look like we won’t make the top eighth in the UCL I’m not panicking yet. You all need to fucking calm down!

A, LFC, Montreal

The Wirtz signing ever?

Can I ask if you checked for the surname of Paul, who raised the point that Florian Wirtz would be facing a pile on if it was United he’d signed on for a huge sum and not performed?

I know he’s been out of the game for a while, but I’d be interested as to whether it was Monsieur Pogba who was writing in to the mailbox from his luxury pad in Monaco, trying to defend his own legacy a little.

Uncle Albert (last night was dreadful, really dreadful), WHUFC

In defence of Peter Drury

I waited a day to let Liverpool-Manchester United swamp the Mailbox, but I’d like to respond to Eric (Los Angeles) with a partial defense of Peter Drury.

Drury’s faults are obvious: the pre-scripted cleverness and need to make every goal THE MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER.

But here’s the thing. Give Drury a big moment, a truly BIG moment, and there’s no one better. Did you know that he also called the Agueroooo game? I urge you to listen to his call of the finish. SHOCKING Unexpected Premier League Moments! [beginning at 0:45] It contains for me one of the greatest spontaneous comments of all time: “Where does football go from here?”

Or listen to his call of the Leicester City trophy ceremony, beginning with “Leicester are smiling, and the whole world smiles too,” and concluding simply, without any affectation: “They did it. They only went and did it.”[same video, beginning at 4:40]

One more, the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, the one with James Tarkowski’s late equalizer. Listen to his signoff Everton v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/12/2025 | NBC Sports [starts at 11:50], including the perfect summing up: “Goodison, thank you. And good night.”

I wish Drury would calm down and be less pre-scripted. But it’s worth the blather to get moments like those.

Peter G, Pennsylvania, USA

Not looking forward to Dyche

While I’m not looking forward to Dyche at all, I know I can’t be the only Forest fan who blames Nuno for this situation. I get that he didn’t appreciate being asked to play more attacking football, didn’t appreciate all the new signings his best mate Edu bought and generally felt lonely as Marinakis didn’t call him everyday, but what did he expect calling out the owner in a press conference?

Last season ended with really poor form, began this one with a mixed bag… I can’t help but feel Nuno looked for a way out and forced it well.

The appointment of Postecoglou wasn’t great (why change to a back 5? why put Gibbs-White on the wing?) but Marinakis needed a manager at short notice. And now he needs another…

Now, back to the back 4, give Douglas Luiz a run and drop Hudson Odoi.

Looking forward to Marco Silva next season!

Henry (Forest Fan) Wade

Man Utd heading in the right direction

Long time reader and first time writer for the mailbox. Reading the mailbox is one of the finest parts of the day for me. Everyday I eagerly await the new mailbox. During the international break I thought I would start contributing to the mailbox. I wrote a long discourse on how it has felt being a united fan seeing the team struggle post fergie. Due to personal commitments, I could never finish it.

After the Liverpool game, I thought I’ll just write a few words to express how happy winning the game felt and maybe I can get off the mark with my mailbox contribution.

This win has been a breath of fresh air. It’s too early to say whether the tide has turned for us but the signs are promising. It’s up to the players to show some consistency and pick up more wins. I really like our new signings. Mbuemo and Cunha have been good. I hope Cunha can get on the scoresheet soon. Senne Lemmens has been a sea of calm. He exudes confidence and composure.

I believe that the club has taken a few steps in the right direction.They have bought the right kind of players and have gotten rid of the deadwood. I don’t expect the team to fight for the title. However, I expect all those players to take pride and play for the badge. A top eight finish would make me very happy. Ruben Amorin may have his faults but I will still back him to be a success.

Novi