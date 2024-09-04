Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has explained his decision to snub Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was identified as the priority to fill the defensive midfield role in what would have been the first major signing of the summer for Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Zubimendi has a £51.6million release clause but after the Reds expressed their interest, the player rebuffed the approach after initially suggesting he was open to a move.

The defensive midfield role is a position which has been in need of strengthening since the departure of Fabinho 12 months ago.

Japan international Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart late in the window last August for £16million but the now 31-year-old was only viewed as a short-term solution.

Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in the number six position for most of last season and last month Liverpool rejected a £12million bid from Marseille for Endo.

Ryan Gravenberch has started the campaign strongly as Slot’s first-choice No. 6, particularly impressing in Sunday’s emphatic 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Although the Dutchman is in fine form, Zubimendi would have been an outstanding signing.

‘Real Sociedad is my life’ – Liverpool target Zubimendi

The Euro 2024 winner with Spain is back on international duty and was asked about the rumours to Liverpool in the summer.

Asked what his friends thought about the links and if they said anything to him about a transfer to Anfield, Zubimendi responded: “No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best.

“There is no pressure whatsoever.”

Zubimendi continued: “Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there.

“A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

Having decided to stay at Sociedad, the 25-year-old has ambitions of returning to the Champions League after a sixth-place finish in La Liga last term.

“Europe is clear,” he said. “The higher the position, the better.

“We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. To feel competitive, to be recognized and to be seen with personality.”

Zubimendi lost his long-time partner in midfield when Mikel Merino joined Arsenal in the summer window.

“It was announced for a long time, there were rumours, but until it happens it doesn’t hurt so much,” he said on Merino’s exit.

“He has been sharing the pitch with him for many years, both at Real and in the national team. It is time to adapt to everyone.”

Zubimendi adds that Spain team-mate Rodri – currently at Manchester City – should win the Ballon d’Or and if he doesn’t, it should go to Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

“Totally,” he said when asked if the Man City superstar should win the Ballon d’Or.

“Rodri is very close to me and I know what he is. Or Carvajal. Either of them would be happy if they win it.”

