Zubimendi ‘receives call’ from Real Madrid ‘that has changed everything’ as Arsenal ‘concerns appear’

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Arsenal are now concerned that they will miss out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners seemed to make a flying start to the summer transfer window when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to Zubimendi’s move to the Emirates Stadium.

On May 10, Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

‘Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

‘Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.’

Arsenal are keen to bring in a new midfielder with Jorginho leaving at the end of June, while Thomas Partey – who is also out of contract in the summer – could leave with contract talks still unresolved.

But, after seemingly being on the verge of signing Zubimendi, Real Madrid have now destroyed a deal for Spain international, at least for the time being.

Doubts over Romano’s claims surfaced just days after his announcement with reports in Spain insisting that new Real Madrid boss Alonso is a big fan of Zubimendi.

While Zubimendi himself seemed to pour cold water on claims that he has agreed to sign for Arsenal in an interview earlier this month.

And now Spanish newspaper Marca claim that Arsenal ‘are still waiting for’ Zubimendi ‘and concerns are starting to appear at the Emirates’ amid interest from Real Madrid.

The report adds that ‘everything seemed written in stone, but the outlook has changed in recent hours with the appearance of Real Madrid on the scene.’

After rejecting Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad last summer, Zubimendi ‘seems determined to change his surroundings’ this time around.

With some already thinking that he’d signed for Arsenal, the Spain international ‘received a call that has changed everything’ as the ‘possibility of signing for Real Madrid exists’.

It is ‘ruled out’ that he will sign for Real Madrid in time for him to play in the Club World Cup with Marca adding that ‘everything is open, nothing is set in stone’.

After claims a deal for Zubimendi to Arsenal was done, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes made it clear that he thought signing the 26-year-old is a mistake.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “What hole is Martin Zubimendi going to fill? I don’t see a hole there.

“I think Declan Rice can do that role [defensive midfielder]. Everyone seems to see Rice as more of an attacking player, I don’t see that in him at all. I don’t see it in him.

“I saw Zubimendi against United for Sociedad and I wasn’t impressed. That’s maybe where I’m coming from in terms of doubting he can fill that hole.”

But Gary Neville strongly disagreed, he added: “I’m surprised you say that, I’m really surprised you say that.

“I genuinely don’t believe Rice or Partey are anywhere near as good at receiving the ball as some of the other midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think Declan Rice is a brilliant player and Thomas Partey is a very good player but I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can control a football match properly in the top games.

“I think they really struggle with that. I think Jorginho is the best of them. I’m surprised you don’t see that.

“They need someone to control the ball and keep it moving.”