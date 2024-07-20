Man Utd are looking at both Martin Zubimendi and Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are interested in signing Arsenal-linked Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to reports.

The Red Devils have completed the signings of Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee and 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, with a new midfielder next on the agenda for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte appears to be their top target with an agreement on personal terms already in place.

Ugarte is not the only midfielder on Man Utd’s shortlist.

According to The Telegraph, ‘there is some interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’.

This will be soon as a blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans, with reports elsewhere claiming that Mikel Arteta is ‘obsessed’ with the 25-year-old and eager to sign him this summer.

The report claims:

In addition to Yoro, United have signed the Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5 million and would like to recruit a No 6 midfielder. They are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who shares the same agent as Yoro – Jorge Mendes. As with the centre-half position where United held concurrent talks over Yoro, Branthwaite and De Ligt, the club are thought to have several plates spinning at once in terms of midfielders. Talks over Ugarte appear the most advanced at this stage but there is some interest in the Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has just won the Euros with Spain, among others. Adrien Rabiot, the France midfielder who is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, has also been linked. It is not unfeasible that Sofyan Amrabat, who spent last season on loan at Old Trafford, could return depending on how the midfield landscape unfolds. United will sell Casemiro if the right offer comes in for the veteran Brazil midfielder. United midfielder Scott McTominay is attracting interest from a number of clubs, not least Fulham who have already had one bid rejected. McTominay, who is valued at £25million to £30million, has also been linked with Everton, Newcastle, Spurs and Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Benfica president Rui Costa has confirmed that they have received a bid for Man Utd-linked midfielder Joao Neves, reportedly from PSG, who are clearly open to selling Ugarte.

Costa said: “There’s a proposal for Joao, yes. We are discussing the amount.

“I never said that Joao would leave only for €120million (release clause).”

