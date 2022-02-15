We knew it was going to be 0-0, it was 0-0, and we still committed to 16 Conclusions on Liverpool v Chelsea. Only ourselves to blame.
West Ham picked up a vital three points against relegation rivals Everton today with a 2-0 win that sees them climb to 15th in the Premier League table
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists their 0-0 draw against Chelsea was "okay" and praised some of the things his side did at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
Everton lost their fourth game on the bounce today in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham which was a huge match in the context of the relegation battle
Graham Potter has given his thoughts on a disappointing day for Chelsea as they drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Arsenal, despite having the better chances
Newcastle couldn't find a way past stubborn Crystal Palace, and in the end needed a great Nick Pope save to preserve a point.
Chelsea and Liverpool have been rubbish this season. This should be a match with huge implications on the title race. Instead, it is a mid-table clash...
Man Utd are looking to bring in a Premier League striker in the summer, while Arsenal are plotting a 'shock bid' for a La Liga star...
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has privately praised Arsenal and now sees the club as a 'viable destination' in the summer, according to reports.
Everton were plunged into further turmoil as their under-fire owners watched their underperforming team slump 2-0 at fellow strugglers West Ham
Evan Ferguson’s late header rescued a deserved Premier League point for Brighton at Leicester as the substitute nodded in to clinch a 2-2 draw.
Substitute Sam Surridge struck a late leveller to deny former club Bournemouth an overdue Premier League win as Forest snatched a draw at the Vitality
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has offered to "fly to Dortmund personally and take" Jude Bellingham "out for a nice dinner".
A tough call as by the end of this sentence Chelsea may have signed someone else, but as things stand, we reckon Potter should build around this five.
It's extraordinary that Chelsea have spent £400m this season and may not yet have found suitable upgrades for this five...
Ollie Watkins’ late winner secured all three points for Aston Villa after Southampton had two goals ruled out at St Mary’s
Eduardo Camavinga's agent has dismissed reports that the Real Madrid midfielder could leave the club on loan amid reports linking him with Arsenal.
It proved a tight affair at Anfield with neither side able to find a breakthrough, but it was still an entertaining game to watch nevertheless.
Chris Sutton has "a sneaky feeling for Manchester United" as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony "wants to stay" at the Premier League club, according to his agent, despite reported interest from Arsenal.
Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been left out of the squad for the Italian club's clash with Spezia on Sunday amid links to Tottenham and Arsenal
Man Utd captain Harry Maguire knows the importance of competition for places at the club amid reports he could leave in January.
Besiktas are closing in on a second Premier League loan deal with Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey potentially joining Dele Alli in Turkey
In-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has dealt a blow to three Premier League teams after signing a new contract with the German club
Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner remains important to the club despite his age, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.
Patrice Evra has made his prediction ahead of Chelsea's trip to Liverpool while the former Man Utd defender reckons Tottenham will lose again.
Liverpool and Chelsea have had their fair share of battles in the Premier League over the years and they have also shared some brilliant players in that time.
One Brighton teammate has absolutely slammed Leandro Trossard, who Arsenal will be happy to learn has never threatened dressing room unity after his U-turn.
The 2022-23 campaign has been a frustrating one for Antonio Conte and Tottenham. Might things have gone differently with a more effective transfer strategy?
It always seemed like a slightly odd transfer, and Raheem Sterling & Chelsea isn't working out. So where next, if he can't make it work at Stamford Bridge?
Jurgen Klopp is behind only one man when it comes to forcing the most Premier League managerial sackings. Losing to Southampton does not tend to bode well.