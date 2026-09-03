Record-breaking Chelsea star already planning to leave in January after Xabi Alonso decision

Estevao Willian will consider leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window if he fails to establish himself in Xabi Alonso’s first team, according to a report.

Chelsea agreed an initial £29million deal with Brazilian club Palmeiras for Estevao back in May 2024 for the winger to officially move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2025.

Estevao made a positive impression at Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 36 matches in all competitions.

The winger broke a number of records for Chelsea last season, including becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to assist a goal for the Blues.

18-year-old Estêvão this season: 🔵 Youngest player in Premier League history to assist a goal for Chelsea 🇧🇷 Youngest Brazilian to score the winning goal in a Premier League game ⭐ Youngest goalscorer in Chelsea’s Champions League history pic.twitter.com/Y2B5302mfK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

Estevao, though, suffered a hamstring tear in April that saw him ruled out of the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

The winger is now back to full fitness, but Chelsea manager Alonso has given him only seven minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

READ: Chelsea respond to Liverpool enquiry about signing Estevao Willian

Estevao Willian considering Chelsea exit

According to ESPN Brasil, Estevao is worried that he will not get much playing time in the coming weeks and months and will consider leaving Chelsea when the transfer window opens in January.

The report has stated: ‘Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window.

‘One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.

‘All of this is being weighed and could influence the striker’s future.

‘Estevao makes it clear to those close to him that he likes the club and wants to stay, but if he has few opportunities in the first half of the season, it’s possible he might consider a change of attitude during the European winter transfer window, which opens in January.’

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