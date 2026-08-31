Chelsea respond to Liverpool enquiry about signing Estevao Willian

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian, who has been linked with Liverpool

Chelsea have turned down Liverpool’s approach to sign Estevao Willian before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to two sources.

An X account with over 756,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters has claimed that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is personally keen on bringing the Brazil international winger to Anfield.

Estevao is one of the best and most explosive young wingers in Europe and has a bright future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has been on the books of Chelsea since 2025 and has already made 11 appearances for the Brazil national football team.

Despite Liverpool’s desire to sign Estevao, Chelsea have no plan to sell the teenager and have made that clear to the Merseyside club.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Spurs raid Everton and Chelsea, Liverpool ponder next winger move

Chelsea reject Liverpool approach for Estevao Willian

The account posted on X at 11:28pm on August 30: “EXCLUSIVE

“Richard Hughes picked up the phone tonight.

“#LFC sporting director went straight to Chelsea.

“One question. One name. Estevao.

“He wanted to know if the Brazilian is available.

READ MORE: The 20 most expensive forwards ever: Barcola only scrapes into the top ten

“Chelsea’s answer was ice-cold: ‘Call back tomorrow’”

Journalist Francois Plateau has also claimed Liverpool’s interest in signing Estevao from Premier League rivals.

Plateau posted on X at 10:34pm on August 30: “Chelsea’s Estevao is a dream target for Liverpool, who made a loose enquiry to #CFC in past 24hrs but were told door is not open to exit; #LFC now weighing up move to test London club’s resolve.”

Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool

It is very unlikely that Chelsea will consider any late offer from Liverpool for Estevao.

Liverpool themselves are unlikely to make a new attempt for the winger, given that they have decided to keep Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo decided last week that he would join Manchester City from Liverpool should the Reds be able to find a suitable replacement for him.

However, the Merseyside club have failed in their quest to bring in a replacement.

Crystal Palace have rejected two bids from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr, despite the winger being keen on a move to Anfield.

Yankuba Minteh is another winger that Liverpool have explored a potential deal for.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion want £80million for Minteh, and Liverpool are not willing to pay that amount.

It has now emerged that Liverpool have decided to keep Gakpo and have rejected an offer from Man City for the Netherlands international winger.

Man City are ready to pay £75million upfront plus £5m in add-ons, but Liverpool have rejected it.

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, posted on X at 4:55pm: “BREAKING: Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool.

“Manchester City had £75m + £5m bid rejected by #LFC & pursuit over – confirmed between all sides in direct communication.

“#MCFC now fully focused on attempting to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea”

READ NEXT: Chelsea transfer abruptly stalls for one reason after agreement in principle reached