Carlos Baleba has never played at left-back but he definitely ‘could be set for shock position change’ when he joins Manchester United.

And Jordan Henderson could be the signing of the season, according to Jordan Frienderson.

Carl customer

Despite the ‘immediate blow’ of his current Brighton shirt number being unavailable at Manchester United, it does indeed appear as though Carlos Baleba will be moving to Old Trafford soon.

And The Sun website has somehow found a new angle to approach a fairly old rumour from:

‘Carlos Baleba could be set for shock position change after £65m Man Utd transfer’

Is Sir Jim cutting costs again and has figured out that he could play rush goalies with Baleba in net and midfield? Are they going to stick him at left-back when Luke Shaw collapses under the weight and pressure of playing in any competition other than just the Premier League once a week?

Yes, actually. To the latter, not the former.

‘The 22-year-old is left-footed and has previously played at left-back, as well as filling in at centre-back.’

Baleba has never once played at left-back according to the reliable Transfermarkt, and has filled in at centre-back twice in his entire career; Brighton conceded four goals in those games so there might not be a rush to continue the experiment.

‘It does not seem like United are signing him exclusively to be a left-back but he could pitch in if needed.’

It really doesn’t feel like United are signing a £60m midfielder exclusively to be a left-back, does it? How weird.

‘In 2024, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler noted that he was up for using Baleba as another left-back option for the Seagulls.’

Hurzeler did say that. Never actually played him there though, much like every other manager Baleba has ever had.

He might fill in and provide cover in the role at times for Manchester United. But he is not ‘set for shock position change’ at all.

Hint in the eye

Manchester United might well sign a left-back to play at left-back. And the Daily Mirror website has news on that front, too:

‘Michael Carrick drops hint over Man Utd’s next signing after Carlos Baleba transfer’

Carrick doesn’t strike as a particularly hint-dropping individual. But within these quotes he has apparently definitely actually ‘suggested that Manchester United will go after a left-back once they wrap up their move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba’:

“I just think we’re looking to strengthen the squad. We’re certainly working towards that, making the most of the situation that we have and trying to improve things and trying to move forward. You know, I said the same thing to you last time. So, yeah, certainly trying to make the most of the opportunities to finish the window stronger than we went into it. And I think we’re a good way to doing that, so far.”

#WelcomeLewisHall, basically. Enjoy competing for left-back minutes with Carlos Baleba, fella.

Rule the world

Mediawatch has long since admired the ‘refuses to rule out’ headline trick, and the idea that just because someone doesn’t specifically say something isn’t going to happen, they are actually cryptically, cheekily suggesting it might.

A case in point here, from the MailOnline:

‘Xabi Alonso refuses to rule out Enzo Fernandez exit with Chelsea set to demand MORE than £120m asking price for star man after Man City missed transfer deadline’

In this instance, Xabi Alonso was basically asked whether Fernandez will still be a Chelsea player once the transfer deadline passes. Asking any Chelsea manager whether Chelsea are ever going to sell any player or not is obviously quite silly by nature, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with it.

The problem is that short of Alonso saying “Chelsea Football Club are not going to sell Argentinean international Enzo Fernandez, 25, in this, the great, relentless summer of 2026”, he is actually refusing to rule out letting him go.

So ‘Xabi Alonso refused to guarantee that Enzo Fernandez will be staying this summer’ when he responded to that aforementioned question by saying:

“Enzo is a Chelsea player. He’s a top, top player. He’s training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We are happy with him and he’s getting ready for Monday. He’s training really well. I see him with a good attitude. That’s what we want. He’s a player, he’s training well, he’s preparing for Monday and that’s my concern at the moment.”

It doesn’t exactly sound like Fernandez is leaving imminently.

Jord to death

Chelsea will be thrilled to learn that they have made the signing of the summer so far – although you would hope so after spending more than £350m.

They might, however, be surprised to learn that the award is going to be a complete freebie.

The Daily Mail have put together their pre-season predictions and Oliver Holt chucks an outside shout into the mix for best transfer among your Youri Tielemans’, your Bruno Guimaraes’ and the Harry Wilsons of this world:

‘Jordan Henderson – not just because he still retains much of the quality he had in his prime but because he is a symbol of a change in approach that Chelsea desperately needed. Xabi Alonso has some brilliant young players at his disposal but it has to be leavened with experience and Henderson and Danny Welbeck are fine professionals who will provide that.’

It’s probably just a coincidence that Holt co-wrote Henderson’s autobiography a few years ago.

Swing the Axel

‘Chelsea flop Axel Disasi on verge of stunning Crystal Palace loan transfer’ – The Sun website.

It will be Disasi’s third Premier League loan in 18 months, with him joining a club which has thus far sold their best centre-half and replaced him with free agent Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Not sure which part we’re supposed to be particularly stunned by.