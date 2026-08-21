Tottenham bid for next signing after Savinho, Marmoush has not been rejected

Tottenham are still waiting on an answer from Liverpool after making a ‘bid’ to sign Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Spurs have already completed six new signings this summer with ENIC making sure the club doesn’t find themselves in relegation trouble once again next season.

Tottenham survived by two points on the final day of last term by beating Everton 1-0 with their top-flight status secure for another campaign.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all signed on free transfers, while Tottenham forked out £237m in total on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

And Spurs are now closing in on signings seven and eight with Romano revealing an “agreement in principle” with Manchester City for Savinho, while Omar Marmoush has agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move from the Etihad Stadium.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City for the Brazilian winger, Savinho. He has always been the top target since day one of the summer transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur at right winger.

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“Roberto De Zerbi wanted him. The backup was Pedro Neto, but again, backup with maximum respect for Pedro Neto, who is a fantastic player and who is an option for Al Hilal. But Roberto De Zerbi wanted Savinho as an absolute priority, and he is getting Savinho.

“The transfer fee is going to be more than the £75 million that was rumoured over the recent hours. My understanding is that the actual fee is going to be £80m plus £5m in add-ons. This is the fee, so totally £80m plus £5m.

“A big sale for Manchester City and an important signing for Tottenham. For sure, a big, big movement this summer.

“Savinho has verbal authorisation to travel for medical tests and contract signing. Let’s wait for the documents to be exchanged, of course, to make sure everything will be fine in the next 24 hours. But Savinho is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur as he wanted because he strongly wanted this move.”

Romano added: “Don’t forget Omar Marmoush. It’s not over at all, the summer transfer window for Tottenham, because I always told you: Savinho, Gakpo, centre striker. Savinho, done. Gakpo, we will talk in the next days. And then now we have the striker.

“For Omar Marmoush, Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms, done already a few days ago. Marmoush is open to joining Tottenham, so this deal is advancing already on the player side.

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“Then, on the club-to-club side, my understanding is that it’s not closed yet as Savinho is, but there is a very big optimism to get the deal done also for Omar Marmoush.

“So a big, big one for Tottenham. Savinho done and Marmoush expected to be completed in the next days if everything goes to plan. The negotiations are advancing.”

Tottenham bid for Gakpo has not yet been rejected

Liverpool winger Gakpo is their next big target with Tottenham hoping they can sign the Netherlands international as their final summer signing.

Algemeen Dagblad (via Voetbal Primeur) insists that Gakpo’s future ‘remains uncertain’ with Liverpool hesistant to agree to his exit while they still haven’t secured the signing of Bradley Barcola.

It is understood that Liverpool winger Gakpo ‘has already spoken with Spurs and is keen on the move to London’.

And report adds: ‘Spurs have reportedly already submitted a bid to Liverpool, but no follow-up has been given yet. During the friendly against Italian side Como last weekend, Gakpo was the Reds’ big star.

‘The winger scored and provided an assist. His performance was so good, in fact, that it has made Liverpool’s decision-makers have second thoughts again.’

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