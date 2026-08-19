Next three Tottenham signings confirmed as ENIC look for ideal end to the window

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season

Tottenham already know the three transfers they want to complete before the end of the summer window, according to Sky Sports.

The north Londoners have so far signed Andy Robertson (free, Liverpool), Marcos Senesi (free, Bournemouth), Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m, Brighton), Martin Dubravka (free, Burnley), Mateus Fernandes (£85m, West Ham) and Sandro Tonali (£92.5m, Newcastle United) as they look to give Roberto De Zerbi the tools to be a success this season.

Tottenham avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season last term and the Spurs board are doing everything they can to avoid the same situation this coming campaign.

As well as getting players in the door, Spurs are also looking to move several players on with Juventus-bound Guglielmo Vicario the latest to head towards the exit door.

But Tottenham still want to add another three players before the transfer window shuts with Sky Sports insisting that Spurs ‘hope to sign as many as three new forwards before the transfer deadline’.

It is understood that ENIC’s ‘ideal end to the window is to buy Savinho from Manchester City, Cody Gakpo from Liverpool and a new centre-forward’.

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Giving an update on Tottenham’s interest in Savinho, Sky Sports adds: ‘Savinho is ready to join Tottenham but City want to sign a replacement and the departures of Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders in the last week have dominated proceedings in Manchester.’

Liverpool are wanting to sign at least Bradley Barcola before entertaining the idea of selling Gakpo, while Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has emerged as an alternative.

Using Gakpo as a centre-forward is ‘not their primary plan’ under De Zerbi with the Tottenham head coach wanting a ‘new out-and-out goalscoring centre-forward’.

Man City striker Omar Marmoush is ‘on their list’ of targets as Tottenham look to take their total signings for the summer to nine.

Can Tottenham complete an incredible turnaround to win the title?

Former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama reckons his former club will win the Premier League title this season after almost being relegated last term.

READ: Cristian Romero’s Tottenham exit ‘basically a swap’ as Spurs ‘won’t pay’ for ex-Atletico star – insider

Wanyama predicted on Pulse Sports: “Tottenham Hotspur will be first because they had a rough season last year, and now they know what it takes.

“Now, they are hungrier, and they have signed more players, and they have a new manager. He is a really good manager and has a good reputation in the English Premier League and he will be looking forward to winning it.”

Former Spurs head coach Tim Sherwood reckons Tottenham will finish fifth and claim the final Champions League spot ahead of Manchester United.

Sherwood said: “I think Arsenal win it. I think Man City are still second, just on the history of what I’ve done previously.

“I’ll go Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and then Man Utd just missing out on Champions League in sixth.”

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