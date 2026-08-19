Romano drops huge Gakpo to Tottenham update after Liverpool ‘deal off’ claim

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed a deal for Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo to Tottenham “is still absolutely on” despite rumours to the contrary.

Spurs acted extremely quickly in the summer transfer market as they brought in six early signings to give Roberto De Zerbi the best chance of success this season.

The Tottenham hierarchy are looking to avoid facing another relegation battle this coming campaign after surviving on the final day of last season.

Tottenham are currently stuck on six signings as bringing in new attacking players is giving them more of a headache as they hold out for their top targets.

Man City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Gakpo seem to be their two top targets with the former linked over the last three transfer windows.

Journalist Alex Crook raised doubts over Tottenham’s move for Gakpo on Tuesday, he said: “I don’t think it will happen. Speaking to sources at Liverpool they think he’s had a good pre-season under Iraola, they think he’s a player that Iraola can get the best out of.

READ: Chelsea lead Spurs, Real Madrid as biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

“I think he probably would be open to the move, but at the moment that’s not one I expect to happen between now and deadline day.”

Gakpo to Tottenham “is still absolutely on” – Romano

However, Romano still insists the deal for Gakpo “is still absolutely on” with Liverpool set to sign two wingers, including Bradley Barcola, if Gakpo departs for Spurs.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Cody Gakpo, Tottenham remain in conversations. I know in the last 24, 48 hours, the rumours around the story are that the deal is not happening, the deal is off, the deal is not going through.

“But my understanding is that the negotiation for Cody Gakpo to Tottenham is still ongoing. Cody Gakpo is open to joining Tottenham and personal terms are not a problem.

“So the deal remains on. The deal remains underway and Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur is still absolutely on.

READ: Tottenham warned off ‘underwhelming’ striker club insider rates below Richarlison

“Then they need to reach a financial agreement, and that’s not a detail. Remember that if Gakpo is going to Tottenham, Liverpool will sign two wingers, top target Bradley Barcola plus one.

“So it’s still a long story in a short time because now there are less than two weeks of the summer transfer window. We’ll be following the situation. These days, anything can happen.

“But what I can guarantee at this time on Tuesday is that nothing has changed yet. There is no deal off. The conversation remains ongoing and we have to follow the situation to understand what’s going to happen.”

READ NEXT: F365’s 2026/27 season predictions: Man Utd win title, Newcastle relegated, Leeds for Europe, Glasner sack