According to reports, Liverpool are currently in ‘pole’ position to sign a future ‘world-class player’, while four stars could be replaced in January.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool were criticised for not making enough signings, with it argued that new head coach Andoni Iraola was left short.

The Reds did land Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo, but they are still weak in certain positions.

This is especially in defence, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Liverpool are ‘on pole’ as the ‘leading contenders to sign Defensor Sporting winger Nicolas Scotti’.

The 16-year-old is considered a ‘future world-class player’, and he has also been ‘tracked’ by Arsenal and Manchester United.

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Regarding the terms of the ‘stunning’ deal, the report claims: ‘Scotti’s release clause stands at approximately $8million (£6m / €7m), though Defensor Sporting’s financial position could allow for a deal to be struck below that figure. The low price tag represents a potential major coup for whoever wins the race, given Scotti’s potential.

‘Any move to England would face regulatory hurdles, as FIFA rules prevent overseas players under 18 from joining UK clubs. A pre-contract arrangement with a European side remains the most realistic possibility, with the player only able to complete a permanent transfer once he turns 18 in November 2027.’

Andoni Iraola ‘could replace’ four players in January

And a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool could be active in the winter transfer window, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King claiming that Iraola ‘could replace’ four players in January.

“I look at [Florian] Wirtz and I think whether he’s the player that the manager inherited, whether he could be moved on and a new player brought in,” King told Football Insider.

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“I look at [Cody] Gakpo, who has been talked of leaving and leaving and leaving. I look at the defenders [Joe] Gomez, [Jeremie] Frimpong.

“These are players I would imagine the new manager might be looking at to replace with players that he wants to bring in himself.

“Gomez promised an awful lot, but I don’t think he’s going to be getting a chance, to be honest, not looking at what he brought in there.

“So those two and the ones who could raise decent money would be Gapko or Wirtz. That’s for sure.”

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