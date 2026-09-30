Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks there should be two massive punishments for Manchester City after the guilty FFP verdict.

Carragher has reacted to the Premier League confirming that Man City have been found guilty on almost all of their FFP charges.

This follows the six-week hearing at the end of 2024 after the Premier League referred Man City to an independent comission after a four-year probe into the club’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca‘s side will appeal the initial verdict, though they have been found to have produced several ‘sham’ deals to save them around £900m, and they face severe consequences.

Potential punishments for Man City range from a fine to being stripped of their Premier League titles, with any sanction currently on the table.

Now, Carragher has argued that Man City’s titles “should be taken off their list”, though he is unsure whether they should be redistributed.

“The thing about medals, I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

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“I do believe that whether other clubs should get them is probably slightly different.

“But what Manchester City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players in terms of no one looks at their trophies and medals now in the same way, and never will.”

He continued: “But the players that were talking about getting medals, I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals. I don’t look at the medal, I never look at the medal years later, but what happens is my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach.

“I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game, I remember Jerzy Dudek saving the penalty, that feeling I got.

“Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That’s what they haven’t got. I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he’ll never look at it.”

READ MORE: Man City players reassigned after cheating: Haaland sent to Everton as Liverpool land long-time target

“It beggars belief what you’re hearing…”

Carragher also believes that Man City’s owners should be forced to step down because he cannot see how they “can continue after what’s happened”.

“We talk about a fit and proper test for owners. What they’ve done for 10 years – and left this stain that will be there for the next 10 years – it starts because they don’t like the word no. When you see the statements – the one from Soriano last night – it’s beggars belief what you’re hearing,” Carragher added.

“They have so much power and finance behind them, nobody ever tells them no. Until they move away from the club, I don’t know how this stain is removed from the club. City will move on – they will have great teams in the future.

“But I don’t see how the ownership can continue after what’s happened here and their reaction to it. How can they be surprised? They’ve got irrefutable evidence – well where is it? Put it out there.”

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