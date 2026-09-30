Man Utd plot triple signing as €50m Brazilian full-back wanted

Manchester United have set their sights on Roma right wing-back Wesley as they look to sign three new defenders in summer 2027, as per a report.

Man Utd’s next priority in the transfer market is to strengthen their defence, having transformed their attacking and midfield ranks over the last two summer windows. United did try to capture a new left-back over the summer, but their approach for Newcastle star Lewis Hall was rejected.

According to online United source Theatre of Red, there look set to be a ‘trio of new faces in defence’ at Old Trafford next season, with club chiefs planning the captures of a new left-back, centre-half and right-back.

Roma star Wesley is emerging as a strong candidate for the right-back position. The Brazilian’s exciting performances in Serie A have seen him ‘gain many admirers at Carrington’.

The report claims that Wesley has impressed Michael Sansoni’s data department in particular.

‘At 23, the Roma man has been described as a classic wing-back who embodies much of the flamboyant ethos and cavalier mentality of many of the great United full-backs of old,’ the report adds.

READ: Can Carrick, Sesko or Fernandes fix broken Manchester United and their dreadful press?

Roma paid €25m (£21m) for Wesley in July 2025, and United will have to ‘double that valuation at the very least’ to forge an agreement with the Italian club. As such, United will have to pay over €50m (£43m) for him.

There is also ‘internal confidence’ that Michael Carrick’s side will be able to sign top left-back target Hall, despite the fact he recently penned a new contract with Newcastle.

The Magpies want £75m for Hall, whereas Man Utd feel his value sits at closer to £60m.

United also hold ‘significant interest’ in Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell as a backup target to Hall.

Branthwaite, Murillo on Man Utd shortlist

INEOS officials aim to sign a centre-back who can ‘complement long-term prospects Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven’, too.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Murillo (Nottingham Forest) are seen as ‘distinguished options who can hit the ground running’, and United have therefore ‘compiled dossiers’ on the pair alongside several other Premier League names.

United have focused on Premier League-proven signings recently, and Branthwaite or Murillo would fit into that category.

Separate reports have also linked United with a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur captain Micky van de Ven.

Amid their pursuit of a new central defender, United must make a decision on the futures of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, as both of their contracts are currently due to expire in June.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s best uncapped player, including £50m signings