Liverpool have received a blow in their quest to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to Anfield, with a report claiming that Everton have no plans to sell the England international defender to Andoni Iraola’s side.

According to former Manchester United chief scout, Mick Brown, Liverpool are interested in a 2027 deal for Branthwaite.

Liverpool are planning to sign a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk, and Branthwaite is on the radar of Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool target Jarrad Branthwaite

Brown told Football Insider about Liverpool, Everton and Branthwaite: “Liverpool have got a problem with Van Dijk and his contract situation.

“He’s 35 years old now, he’ll be turning 36 when his contract expires next summer, so even if they do decide to keep him around, how much longer has he got at this level?

“So when you factor that into your thinking, I think they will be ready to let him move on, and then they’ll have to look into his replacement.

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“Given what he’s done for them over the years, that’s a lot easier said than done, but I’m told work is already ongoing behind the scenes because they know they will need somebody.

“They’ve definitely got major concerns at centre-half, and with the rest of the back line as well, because there are question marks about a number of those defensive players.

“So losing Van Dijk will be a blow to them, but it’s something they have to be prepared for and that is already being considered behind the scenes.”

Brown added: “Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk.

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

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“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due diligence.

“Liverpool will already know all about him, that’s the work that goes on in the background, you find out about his character, his background, how he is in training.

“It seems like Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, and when you’re talking about replacements for Van Dijk, he is somebody who is going to be very high on that list.

“Obviously, like I said, it might not be straightforward for them to do a deal with Everton, but if they are given any hint that he might be available, I’d expect them to try to make a move.”

Everton will not sell Jarrad Branthwaite

However, according to TEAMtalk, Everton have no plans whatsoever to sell Branthwaite to Liverpool or any other club for that matter.

The reliable transfer news outlet’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has reported that the Toffees are not considering selling the 24-year-old England international centre-back.

The report has stated that Branthwaite is ‘viewed as a crucial player and is not for sale’.

TEAMtalk further added: ‘David Moyes has openly said that he made keeping hold of Branthwaite one of his top priorities when he was re-appointed as manager in January 2025.

‘Everton’s chiefs backed that up by tying Branthwaite down to a new contract shortly after Moyes’ arrival.

‘The defender’s deal runs until 2030, which means the club are under no pressure to sell.

‘Of course, the Toffees would also be extremely reluctant to sell one of their best players to Liverpool, given the rivalry, too.

‘With all that in mind, Everton are currently not considering selling Branthwaite in 2027 – and it would probably take a record-breaking bid for them to change their minds.’

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