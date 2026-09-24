Liverpool plotting shock re-signing of former midfielder as seven-club battle emerges

Liverpool are keeping tabs on one of their former youngsters

Liverpool are among seven Premier League clubs keeping tabs on former Anfield midfielder Tyler Morton, who is currently excelling in France with Lyon, as per a trusted source.

The 23-year-old is generating a huge amount of interest after becoming a key player for Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca, underlined by his workload this season.

After 10 competitive games for the French side, nobody in the Lyon squad has played more minutes than Morton, highlighting just how central he has become to Fonseca’s plans.

Indeed, Lyon have made a strong start to the new campaign and currently sit second in the Ligue 1 table behind surprise leaders Monaco.

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Morton joined Lyon from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth an initial £10m, but rising to £15m (€17.5m, $20m), with the Reds retaining a substantial 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

However, our friends over at TEAMtalk have revealed how Liverpool have ‘continued to monitor Morton’s progress’ and club sources admit he is ‘someone they are keeping tabs on’, with his form in France even leading to suggestions that the ‘midfielder could eventually return to Anfield’.

However, the Reds are not alone in their admiration of Morton, with the TT report insisting ‘up to seven Premier League sides are keeping tabs on his progress‘ and ‘could be tempted to launch a bid as soon as the January window opens for business..

Prem clubs queueing up for Morton

As TEAMtalk have previously revealed, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been ‘keeping close tabs on Morton as his performances have continued to impress’.

And now Newcastle, Sunderland and Everton have ‘also been watching the midfielder closely’, taking that tally of interested teams up to seven with Liverpool.

Morton’s ability to operate in the heart of midfield and his growing experience at the highest level have ‘made him an attractive option for clubs looking for a player capable of contributing immediately’.

His importance to Lyon also means any potential move would be complicated, particularly while Fonseca continues to rely heavily on the former Liverpool youngster.

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The Wallasey-born star has played 53 times for Lyon, contributing three goals and three assists and having established himself as one of the leading defensive midfielders in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old is one of several midfield transfer targets the Reds are tracking, though, and while sources insist Iraola is an admirer, it is by no means certain the Reds will follow up on that interest by making an official swoop.