Man Utd reach decision on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds in January

Man Utd have reached a decision on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their summer transfer money on bringing in three new midfielders to revamp that area of the side after Casemiro departed.

Man Utd brought in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton respectively, as they looked to boost Michael Carrick’s squad for this season.

However, there was an expectation they would also sign at least a left-back and maybe a left-winger before the deadline, neither of which came off, while recent reports claim that Man Utd are now looking to overhaul their defence next summer.

With Joshua Zirkzee looking likely to leave in the summer transfer window, there were reports that Man Utd would definitely bring in a new striker, if the Netherlands international was sold.

Zirkzee stayed and now the Dutchman is the only back-up to the injured Benjamin Sesko, although Carrick has preferred to play Matheus Cunha at centre-forward so far this term.

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Michael Owen said earlier this month that Man Utd should have taken a chance on Calvert-Lewin before he completed a move to Leeds on a free transfer in 2025.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “He has always struggled with injuries, but when he is fit, he is a hard man to handle.

“And with the lack of centre-forwards that has been around in recent years, I thought, with all due respect to Leeds, one of the bigger teams might have just taken a chance and had him as the backup.

“Maybe even a Manchester United.

“One or two sniffed around him, but Leeds put the money where their mouth was and got him, and he has repaid them.

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“They must be doing something to keep him on the straight and narrow and keep him fit, and he is playing virtually every game, and he has never done it. It’s been a turbulent few years for him but he’s in a different world now, playing all the time and looking dangerous.”

‘I’m told there’s nothing in the links’ – Man Utd insider

But former Man Utd scout Mick Brown has revealed that he’s been told the Red Devils are not interested in bringing Calvert-Lewin to Old Trafford from Leeds anytime soon.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m told there’s nothing in the links with Calvert-Lewin and Man United.

“It’s very easy for Michael Owen to come out now when he’s is scoring goals and playing well, but nobody was saying Man United should have signed him at the time.

“He was struggling with fitness, struggling in front of goal, and Everton decided to let him go on a free. It would have been a strange move for Man United to make.

“I’m glad he’s finally showing the sort of form everybody expected of him, but Man United are not going to make a move for him.

“They might want a new striker to compete with Sesko, but I expect they’ll be looking elsewhere, which some will see as a surprise, although it would be difficult to do a deal with Leeds anyway.”

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