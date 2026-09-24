Florian Wirtz has been warned that Liverpool could soon “pull the plug” on him as the “voices get louder” following a poor start to his second season.

The playmaker has managed just seven goals and 11 assists in 55 appearances for the Reds after he moved from Bayer Leverkusen for £100m in the summer of 2025.

Jamie Carragher was particularly critical of his performance in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth ahead of the international break, and the 23-year-old can’t escape the criticism despite now joining up with his international teammates.

READ: Florian Wirtz is ‘nothing’ and Liverpool aren’t much more because of him

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann is looking forward to seeing Wirtz in action for Germany under new manager Jurgen Klopp having seen no improvement from the midfielder this term.

“The player I’m most interested in is Wirtz,” Hamann said. “Even the English have now realised that what happened between Liverpool and Wirtz looks like a huge misunderstanding.

“We’d have to ask those involved. I can only judge what I see. And what I see is a player who cost a lot of money, played poorly last year, and has had another poor start this year.

“When you’re bought for that much money, naturally, they want you to make the difference in the final third of the game. He’s doing that far too rarely.

“it will be interesting to see how he performs, because if things continue like this in Liverpool, they’ll eventually pull the plug.”

READ: Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in January

The Bayern ‘solution’

Hamann is struggling to see how Wirtz can ever make it in the Premier League and believes Bayern Munich may offer the “solution”.

“A lot of people said: ‘Give him time.’ But he has already had a year. That he needs two or three months because the football is different – no problem. But he is now in his second season, has not got any better so far and that is why I struggle a bit to imagine why it should get better now after 14 or 15 months.

“When he went there, shortly beforehand there was the death caused by Diogo Jota. That means the circumstances around his move there were also very unfortunate. You don’t know all of that in advance. Overall, though, you have to say that over the 15 months it was simply too little. As I said, the voices in Liverpool are now getting louder that if it carries on like this, a solution has to be found.

“Bayern wanted him before… If they have the money and if they still want him – who knows!”