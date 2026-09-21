According to reports, Liverpool star Florian Wirtz ‘wants to join’ Bayern Munich, and Andoni Iraola’s stance on his exit has been revealed.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2025 summer transfer window for around £116m.

This transfer was considered a major coup for Liverpool after Bayern Munich and Manchester City wanted him, but Wirtz has struggled since joining the Reds.

This has led to speculation that Wirtz could leave Liverpool and potentially join Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga more suited to his playing style.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Wirtz ‘wants to join’ Bayern Munich, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown claiming he would be keen on returning to the Bundesliga if the German gaints made an offer.

“The main problem for Wirtz. Is he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ: Florian Wirtz is ‘nothing’ and Liverpool aren’t much more because of him

“He hasn’t got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things, that’s why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions.

“It’s a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player’s point of view, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Germany.

“I’m sure, if an offer was to come in, then he’d want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play.

“He could go back to a league where he is familiar, he knows he can play at a high level, and they know he can perform at his best.

“So as I say, from the player’s point of view, it’s something that I’m sure he would be keen to do because it makes a lot of sense, even if it might be difficult for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Andoni Iraola ‘blew his top’ at Liverpool star in Bournemouth win – ‘Starting to disbelieve’

Andoni Iraola’s stance on Florian Wirtz revealed

Despite this, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told the same outlet that Liverpool chiefs want to keep Wirtz.

“They’re still relying on him,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“I don’t think there are any plans on Liverpool’s end to offload Florian Wirtz anytime soon. I don’t think they’re ready to write him off just yet.

“He was very impressive in that Champions League win against Atletico Madrid earlier this month as well.

“So look, it’s up to Andoni Iraola to find the best position for him in the team and try and get the best out of Florian Wirtz.”

READ NEXT: Carragher apologises to Sky Sports viewers for comments on Liverpool star as Van Dijk urges ‘calm’

