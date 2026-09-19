Liverpool reach decision on selling Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich in ‘shock’ transfer

Liverpool do not have any plans to sell Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich anytime soon, according to reports, amid links to the German club.

The Germany international signed for the Reds in the summer of 2025 as Liverpool spent over £400m on new players after winning the Premier League title the season before.

Liverpool agreed a deal worth £116m to bring Wirtz to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen with the German the standout player in their Bundesliga-winning team of 204/25.

However, Wirtz has been way off the pace as a Liverpool player, despite showing flashes of brilliance at times, and now there is pressure for him to step up.

Paul Merson recently insisted that Wirtz at Liverpool “just isn’t working” and questioned how long the Reds can wait to get the best out of him.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I don’t know how long they can wait on Florian Wirtz. I’m a big fan of him, I think he’s a special player.

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“But it isn’t working; it just isn’t working. I don’t know how long they can wait.”

There have been recent reports linking Wirtz with a move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich – but Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Liverpool are “still relying” on the German to come good.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “They’re still relying on him. I don’t think there are any plans on Liverpool’s end to offload Florian Wirtz anytime soon. I don’t think they’re ready to write him off just yet.

“He was very impressive in that Champions League win against Atletico Madrid earlier this month as well. So look, it’s up to Andoni Iraola to find the best position for him in the team and try and get the best out of Florian Wirtz.”

And Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insists that reports claiming Bayern Munich could soon make a “shock move” for Wirtz are “not true”.

Falk told CF Bayern Insider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are tracking Florian Wirtz and could make a shock move for the Liverpool player. My information is that this is not true.

“Of course, there is a big history between FC Bayern and Wirtz. There were two secret meetings before he decided on Liverpool: the first one in Munich and then in Liverpool as well. At the time, Arne Slot persuaded the German international to switch to Merseyside. If there is such a connection, you’re always going to have rumours – even more so when there are concerns over his performance levels in England.

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“To be clear, I don’t necessarily share those concerns; I think Wirtz is performing better than he did last year. He has a new position in the team. On the other hand, you have an ongoing topic with Jamal Musiala, where he’s not in his best possible shape at the moment due to his illness following his injury struggles last year.”

Could a potential Liverpool swap deal for Olise be on the cards?

However, Falk did not rule out a future swap deal between Liverpool and Bayern Munich with Wirtz potentially used as a makeweight for Michael Olise.

Falk added: “So, you can see where some reports have taken these conditions and claimed that one plus one equals two. Of course, if Florian Wirtz were, at some point in future, interested in making a return to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich would be the first team he’d talk to. However, there is nothing planned.

“Bayern have a big squad and everyone’s feeling really confident. Musiala has a long contract and don’t forget that Vincent Kompany is trying a new system with Michael Olise as the fulcrum in the centre – the same position he currently plays in for the French national team. So, FC Bayern have a lot of options. Don’t forget, either, that it was a lot of money Liverpool paid for Wirtz.”

On a potential swap deal involving Wirtz and Olise, Falk added: “Everyone is hoping the former Crystal Palace star signs a new contract, but if not, and he decides for a transfer, of course Florian Wirtz would be a player who’s interesting for Bayern Munich.

“The German can play on the side or centrally. This would be a very interesting thing, and if you make a swap deal with Liverpool or sell Olise for a lot of money to Real Madrid, you have the money to make an offer for Wirtz.

“So, there are many, many positions which have to be discussed. I wouldn’t say it’s not true that Bayern Munich would have thought of that.”

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