Bayern Munich are reportedly ruling out a fresh move for Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, while a surprising swap deal has been mooted.

During the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m.

There were huge expectations on Wirtz when he joined Liverpool because of his fee, and the 23-year-old emerged as one of Europe’s best young attacking midfielders as he developed at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Wirtz endured a disappointing debut season at Liverpool and has been struggling to deal with the physicality of the Premier League.

This has fuelled reports suggesting Bayern Munich could try again for Wirtz, and a report this week claimed he has issued a verdict on joining them.

However, German reporter Christian Falk is now reporting that nothing is going on between Wirtz and Bayern Munich, with it ‘not true’ that they are working on a ‘shock move’.

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are tracking Florian Wirtz and could make a shock move for the Liverpool player. My information is that this is not true,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

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“Of course, there is a big history between FC Bayern and Wirtz. There were two secret meetings before he decided on Liverpool: the first one in Munich and then in Liverpool as well. At the time, Arne Slot persuaded the German international to switch to Merseyside. If there is such a connection, you’re always going to have rumours – even more so when there are concerns over his performance levels in England.

“To be clear, I don’t necessarily share those concerns; I think Wirtz is performing better than he did last year. He has a new position in the team. On the other hand, you have an ongoing topic with Jamal Musiala, where he’s not in his best possible shape at the moment due to his illness following his injury struggles last year.

Florian Wirtz, Michael Olise swap deal mooted

Despite this, Falk has refused to rule out a swap deal involving Wirtz and Michael Olise, though he has said that a lot needs to happen for this transfer to happen.

“So, you can see where some reports have taken these conditions and claimed that one plus one equals two. Of course, if Florian Wirtz were, at some point in future, interested in making a return to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich would be the first team he’d talk to. However, there is nothing planned,” Falk continued.

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“Bayern have a big squad and everyone’s feeling really confident. Musiala has a long contract and don’t forget that Vincent Kompany is trying a new system with Michael Olise as the fulcrum in the centre – the same position he currently plays in for the French national team. So, FC Bayern have a lot of options. Don’t forget, either, that it was a lot of money Liverpool paid for Wirtz.”

On a potential swap deal involving Wirtz and Olise, Falk added: “Everyone is hoping the former Crystal Palace star signs a new contract, but if not, and he decides for a transfer, of course Florian Wirtz would be a player who’s interesting for Bayern Munich.

“The German can play on the side or centrally. This would be a very interesting thing, and if you make a swap deal with Liverpool or sell Olise for a lot of money to Real Madrid, you have the money to make an offer for Wirtz.

“So, there are many, many positions which have to be discussed. I wouldn’t say it’s not true that Bayern Munich would have thought of that.”

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