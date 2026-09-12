Jason Cundy says record-breaking Liverpool star will flop – ‘I am not convinced’

Jason Cundy has said that Florian Wirtz will flop at Liverpool, with fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara agreeing with him.

Wirtz has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool paid Bayer an initial transfer fee of £100million for Wirtz, with a further £16m in add-ons, making the attacking midfielder the most expensive German player in history.

The 23-year-old Germany international had an underwhelming debut campaign for Liverpool in 2025/26.

Wirtz scored seven goals and gave 10 assists in 49 matches in all competitions for Liverpool last season.

So far this campaign, the Liverpool star has played five times, providing one assist in the process.

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola deployed Wirtz as the number 10 against Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wirtz failed to make a huge impact, as the match between Liverpool and Fulham ended in a goalless draw.

The Germany international took three shots, of which none were on target, created two chances, had a passing accuracy of 83%, and made one tackle.

Former Chelsea player and talkSPORT pundit Cundy was following the match, and he was not impressed.

Cundy believes that Wirtz will fail to succeed at Liverpool, and fellow pundit and former Tottenham player O’Hara is of the same opinion.

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Florian Wirtz will flop at Liverpool

Cundy said talkSPORT (6:05pm, September 12, 2026): “Wirtz has been here now, right, this is his second season.

“I am not convinced that Wirtz is going to be a success.

“I think I might have seen enough of Wirtz.”

O’Hara noted: “You know the problem I have with him?

“I can accept him adapting to the physical side of the game, and it takes time, right, but to then watch him, he’s getting the ball in space and giving it away.

“And it has nothing to do with the physicality of the Premier League.

“And I am watching and going, ‘Stop giving it away’.”

Cundy later added: “I think I might have seen enough of him, I genuinely do.”

O’Hara observed: “If you are going to have a player like Isak, right, Isak made some great runs today, but the problem is that Wirtz is getting on the half turn and he is just not giving him the ball.

“Put him in, instant.

“Put him in.”

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