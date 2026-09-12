Jamie O’Hara tears into five Tottenham players after Everton draw – ‘Cement in his feet’

Jamie O’Hara has been fuming following Tottenham Hotspur’s failure to win against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the talkSPORT pundit picking five players for criticism after the Premier League game.

Tottenham played out a goalless draw with Everton at home in the league on Saturday.

It was the first time in Tottenham’s history that they have failed to score in their opening four games of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham find themselves 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with just two points from four matches.

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara was following the match, and he laid into five players – Savio, Omar Marmoush, Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall and Sandro Tonali.

Jamie O’Hara reacts to Tottenham 0-0 Everton

O’Hara said on talkSPORT (7:22pm, September 12, 2026): “We have played four games, we haven’t scored a goal.

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“We haven’t scored.

“What is going on?

“Seriously, what is going on?

“I can’t get over this team.

“I can’t get over it, mate, how bad it’s gone.

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“We spent £350million, we can’t score a goal.

“Savio runs down dead ends, Marmoush looks like he has got cement in his feet, Solanke’s miles off it, Bergvall comes on, he’s like a kid, Tonali, we spent £100million (on), he’s non-existent in the game.

“What is going on with this side?

“It’s absolutely shocking.”

Jarrad Branthwaite and David Moyes react

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite said after the match: “You look at the game from the start, they put us under pressure and we had to dig deep to stay in the game.

“Then we grew into the game towards the end of the first half and showed that mentality again in the second half.

“We had chances to win the game as well.

“The backs to the wall mentality will help us go a long way.

“If we can keep clean sheets, you can go a long way in the league.

“But it’s not just us the defenders.

“It’s the whole team working hard.

“It’s a team effort.”

Everton manager David Moyes said: “It felt like Tottenham had more [shots on target] than we did.

“Was I happy with the performance? No, not really.

“I told the players about coming here and our club’s record here.

“Tottenham were so good for 20 minutes, put us under so much pressure and we struggled to get out of it.

“We didn’t play well enough today though and turned the ball over too much.”

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