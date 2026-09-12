Romano: Relationship between Tottenham and Spurs star ‘looks completely broken’

The relationship between Spurs and Tottenham striker Richarlison “looks completely broken”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Richarlison has had several options to leave north London in a rollercoaster few weeks for the Brazilian but none of them have materialised

The Tottenham striker was used in a part-exchange deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton but that deal fell through as Richarlison could not agree terms with the Toffees.

Spurs agreed a loan deal for Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk instead with Ndiaye eventually moving to Manchester City before the transfer deadline.

Super Lig side Trabzonspor were interested in signing Richarlison but that move didn’t happen and now Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama are trying to sign him.

A report on BBC Sport revealed on Friday that any transfer is still a challenge as Richarlison is ‘in dispute over the remaining nine months of his contract’ at Tottenham.

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Richarlison is ‘keen to be released from his deal’ but Tottenham are currently against that, with the report adding: ‘Talks between the club and player’s representatives are ongoing to find a resolution but it is believed the matter has escalated in recent days.

‘While Richarlison is eager to reach an agreement with Tottenham which would allow him to walk away from the club for nothing, Spurs are not considering that option as realistic. To complicate matters, Spurs have a 12-month option to extend Richarlison’s contract until the end of next season. Spurs are unwilling to negotiate a settlement with Richarlison over the rest of his deal.’

Giving his own update on Richarlison’s future, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Guys, at this stage, I’m not aware of anything close between Richarlison and Vasco da Gama.

“I know there were many questions. Richarlison was close to joining Trabzonspor, but Tottenham rejected all the proposals sent by Trabzonspor. Richarlison agreed terms with Trabzonspor, not with Vasco da Gama.

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“Now we will see what happens with his future, because at the moment the relationship with Tottenham looks completely broken.”

Harry Kane new deal: ‘It’s not imminent today or tomorrow’

Tottenham legend Harry Kane is also attempting to sort out his own future as negotiations continue over signing a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Giving an update on talks, Romano added: “Harry Kane keeps negotiating a new contract at Bayern. He has confirmed that it’s going to take some time. It’s not imminent today or tomorrow, but the negotiations are going well.

“And I can confirm that for Bayern, this is an absolute priority. Bayern consider the new contract for Kane and then Michael Olise. But first, Harry Kane, the absolute priority.

“The conversations are taking place. I think it’s going to take some time, but Bayern are on it. Bayern are prepared to offer Harry Kane something really important in terms of the contract. So this is going to be an important topic.”

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