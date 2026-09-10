According to reports, Richarlison has made a U-turn on trying to cancel his Tottenham Hotspur contract amid interest from Vasco da Gama.

Richarlison’s future at Tottenham is incredibly uncertain as he tries to secure a move elsewhere.

Before the English transfer window closed in the summer, Richarlison prevented Tottenham from signing Iliman Ndiaye because Everton failed to reach terms on a swap deal.

The experienced forward has since pushed for a move to Super Lig side Trabzonspor, but this did not progress before the Turkish transfer window closed.

Now, Richarlison is pushing for a move to Brazilian outfit Vasco, but all parties are running out of time to finalise a deal. This is because the transfer window in Brazil closes on Friday.

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There was a dramatic twist in this saga on Thursday morning, with Brazilian journalist Raisa Simplico claiming he is trying to cancel his Tottenham contract.

Simplico said on X: ‘I just spoke with a member of Richarlison’s staff who confirmed to me that the player notified Tottenham about filing a request for unilateral termination with FIFA.

‘As I brought to you all yesterday, the English club demoted the player to play with the under-21s, in addition to not registering him in the Premier League. The case is similar to that of Renan Lodi, who left Al Hilal in this way and signed with Atlético-MG.’

Richarlison makes U-turn on Tottenham contract

Now, though, Brazilian outlet O Globo claims Richarlison has decided that he will not pursue a contract termination at this stage, partly because it risked derailing negotiations between Tottenham and Vasco.

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However, there is still work to do for an agreement to be reached, with it also noted that Tottenham have rejected Vasco’s €10m offer for Richarlison because they are holding out for €20m.

The report later notes that Vasco are prepared to ‘stretch’ their offer, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to get a deal over the line, as there is still a significant valuation gap.

Still, Vasco president Admar Lopes has told Globo Esporte that they have been in talks with Tottenham over signing Richarlison.

“We understand that Richarlison would change Vasco’s offensive level. We studied all the possibilities. At this moment, we are talking with the English club and there is viability in having Richarlison in this transfer window,” he said.

“Legally, if there is a termination of the contract between the player and Tottenham, it has nothing to do with Vasco. Legally, we are not involved. You have to ask the player and his representatives.”

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